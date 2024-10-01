Nigeria: Adeleke Expresses Shock That Osun Community's Had No Electricity for 15 Years

press release

Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed surprise that a major town around Ifeland, Garage Olode, has had no power supply for the past 15 years, consequently directing the Ministry of Energy to take up the issue without further delay.

Governor Adeleke who recently passed through the border town was briefed by a group of indigenes named Imole political alliance who narrated how the town and other adjacent villages have been without power supply in the last 15 years.

Expressing surprise at the report, the governor called for a thorough investigation with the matter featuring at the last State Executive Council meeting.

According to the governor, "We must do everything possible to restore power supply. The ministry must interface with Disco and the Federal Ministry of Power to find a lasting solution.

"We must connect Garage Olode and adjacent communities to the national grid. The town is of critical importance being a major economic zone and a border town. We will explore all options," the governor noted.

As a preliminary step, the governor has promised to visit the Federal Minister of Power in Abuja to discuss the completion of a major power project said to be almost 80 per cent completed and which has been abandoned over contractual issues.

"I will write to the minister ahead of my visit to Abuja. We must not allow the project to waste. If completion is almost 80 per cent, then the federal ministry will be encouraged to ramp up efforts to complete the remaining phases.

"I am also directing the ministry to summon the distribution company covering the area. Let's hear from the Disco. What are the challenges? What can be done to restore the power supply?

"I want to assure my people of Garage Olode and adjacent areas that our administration will break the jinx. We have done it for Obokun areas. We will repeat the feat for Garage Olode and others," the governor promised in a statement.