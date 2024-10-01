Nigeria: Ogun Govt Condemns Alleged Invasion of Popular Market By 'Hoodlums'

30 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeez Adesanya

The government, however, commended the prompt intervention of personnel from the State Police Command for the arrest of two of the uniformed men "who were brought to participate in the illegal demolition."

The Ogun State Government has condemned the alleged invasion of Kuto Market in Abeokuta, the state capital by some individuals it described as "hoodlums and policemen," purportedly to demolish and reconstruct the market.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement on Monday, clarified that the government was not aware of any move to demolish the popular market, describing the development as "illegal and unacceptable."

Mr Akinmade added that the uniformed men brought by the alleged developer were not from the Ogun State Police Command but were hired from an undisclosed neighbouring state.

Manhunt

The government said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the person who hired the uniformed men and hoodlums to foment trouble in the popular market.

The government promised that all those involved in the breakdown of law and order in the market would be brought to book.

The statement urged the marketers and the youths in the area to remain calm, adding that adequate security measures will be put in place to prevent any attack from land speculators.

