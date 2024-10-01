Nigeria: Constitution Review - Senate Panel Receives 37 Memoranda

The Senate leader said the panel will revisit 16 pending alteration bills not considered by the previous session.

The Senate Committee on Constitution Review (CRC) has received 37 memoranda from various interest groups in the country.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele disclosed this in a statement on Monday by his media office to celebrate Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary.

In February, the Senate, Nigeria's highest legislative body, inaugurated a 47-member committee chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, to review the 1999 constitution.

The committee recently pledged to conclude the exercise in 2026. It has just concluded a three-day retreat in Kano State.

Mr Bamidele said the committee would also revisit 16 constitution alteration bills pending before the 9th Senate while the public hearing on the review would commence next year.

"We have already received 37 fresh memoranda from different interests nationwide. We are also revisiting 16 constitution alteration bills inherited from the Ninth National Assembly. Before public hearings on the constitution review take off in January 2025, we are open to more memoranda from all interests," he said.

What the memoranda say

Mr Bamidele listed state police, diaspora voting, local government autonomy, independence of judiciary, gender issues and creation of national council of traditional rulers as what the memoranda the committee received contained.

"Among others, we have received memoranda on the need to establish state police; adopt diaspora voting; entrench financial autonomy for local government councils; deepen independence of the judiciary; provide special seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly and create the National Council of Traditional Rulers. More memoranda are welcome."

Mr Bamidele called on Civil Society Organisations and other interest groups to submit their memoranda for consideration.

He said the review requires the contribution of lawmakers and all interest groups nationwide.

Also, he assured that the committee would be fair to all interest groups which come up with their memoranda.

"The process for the review of the 1999 Constitution is unambiguous as enshrined in Section 9(2)(3). It is a collective approach that requires the input of not (only) the federal and state legislature, but also the contributions of all interests across the federation. As we proceed with the review, we promise not to leave any interest behind in the task of forging a new path for our beloved fatherland. And Nigeria shall be better for it," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing what is dividing Nigerians

The Senate leader advised Nigerians to see the 64th Independence Anniversary as an opportunity to address the issues that constantly divide them.

He urged political, religious, traditional and professional leaders to unite to promote harmony and political stability in the country.

"After 64 years of political independence and 110 years of corporate existence, the onus now rests upon us all to focus our energy and intellect on what majorly unites us as a federation rather than what will further divide us along our ethno-political and religious fault lines.

"At this trying time, we must be deliberate to decisively address what easily divides us and heat up our polity in order to build a resilient federation that works for all. It is important for all leaders, political or socio-cultural, religious or traditional, community or professional, to close ranks and come up with a consensus on how to end heinous challenges undermining our collective prosperity, national harmony and political stability.

"Such a united front has now become imperative at this auspicious time when the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is underway at the National Assembly. There is no better time to review our federal governance structure than now with a view to creating a federation that is more efficient, functional and responsive."