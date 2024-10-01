Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 19 Convicts As 98 Others Get Death Sentence Commuted, Jail Terms Reduced

A total of 117 inmates serving various jail terms have benefitted from the prerogative of mercy by the Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa who approved the outright release of 19 of them while 98 others have their death sentences commuted and serving terms reduced.

The measure was described as a transformative decision targeted at reforming the lives of the beneficiaries.

LEADERSHIP understands that the initiative follows recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, highlighting a commitment to rehabilitation and second chances within the justice system.

Aside the 19 convicts that enjoy total freedom, some others will see their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment while several inmates will have their sentences reduced.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan on Monday September 30, 2024, noted that this will pave the way for their renewed hope and opportunities for reintegration into the society.

This decision was formally announced in a release signed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, who is also the Chairman of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Dr Ajulo had disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa signed the release orders on September 27, 2024, effective on Tuesday October 1, 2024 to coincide with Nigeria's 64th Independence celebrations.

He added that the Governor Aiyedatiwa's actions are in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Advisory Council had meticulously assessed each application, ensuring that its recommendations adhered to established guidelines and took into account a range of considerations.

Ajulo said, "The Council's deliberations were informed by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts, and distinguished community members, focusing on factors such as the nature of the offenses, length of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates."

He added that the compassionate gesture underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa's unwavering commitment to decongest correctional facilities in Ondo State, describing it as a vital component of ongoing Justice Sector Reforms.

"The approval for these releases not only represents a step towards mercy but also reaffirms the belief in the potential for change and redemption within every individual," Ajulo said.