Nigeria: 6m Nigerians Exposed to Sickle Cell Disease - Study

A new study has revealed that four to six million Nigerians are carrying the sickle cell trait resulting in sickle cell disease classified as a top non-communicable disease in the country.

The study tagged, "A Comparative Study of Existing Sickle Cell Laws in Four States of Nigeria" focused on Kaduna, Kano, Anambra and Abia.

According to the study published this month by Nguvu Collective, while the four states have implemented laws on enforcing premarital genotype screening as a preventive measure against SCD, the implementation of the laws has been an issue.

The report was the brainchild of Nguvu Change Leader, Onor-Obassi Egim Tawo, a survivor of Sickle Cell Disease from Cross River State, who lost her brother to the disease.

According to the report, "Enforcement of the law across the different states varies; some areas are not even aware of the existence of the law or its implementation, while others have limited implementation."

The study further indicated that the wide adoption of screening programmes and the understanding or knowledge of genetic blood disorders in the country is hindered by several challenges including inadequate awareness.

It also observed how socio-cultural beliefs have impeded the implementation of the laws, saying, "These influence attitudes towards SCD and genotype screening. Marriage and family lineages are emphasised over genetic compatibility in many cultural norms."

On legal and ethical considerations, the report said, "Mandatory genotype screening laws, aimed at reducing SCD incidence and promoting public health, raise concerns about human rights and potential discrimination.

"There is a delicate balance between public health goals and individual freedoms, with debates ongoing about the best approach to implementing these laws without infringing on human rights."

The report, however, recommended targeted public awareness; stakeholder capacity development, investment in research, sharing firsthand accounts of people living with SCD and expanded access to affordable genotype screening services.