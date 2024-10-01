Liberia: Speaker Koffa Unveils Liberia Import Export Bank Legislation, Calls for Stronger Agoa Participation

Monrovia — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has announced the introduction of landmark legislation aimed at transforming Liberia's trade landscape. Speaking at the 50th Anniversary and Inauguration of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Cllr. Koffa revealed that the House is working on creating the Liberia Import Export Bank (LIBEXIM), a cornerstone initiative designed to bolster the country's export capacity.

During his keynote address to a gathering of the Liberian diaspora, Speaker Koffa elaborated the significance of this legislation for Liberia's future. According to him, that the creation of LIBEXIM would be a pivotal component of the 55th Legislature's efforts to fuel investment in Liberia's export sectors, specifically rubber products, wood products, and agricultural commodities such as fruits and vegetables. "We are working in the House on a landmark piece of legislation that will create the Liberia Import Export Bank as a signature piece of Liberian trade engine in the 55th Legislature," Koffa told the audience, reinforcing that finished products, rather than raw materials, are essential for job creation and economic growth.

The establishment of LIBEXIM, Koffa noted, aims to stimulate the development of finished goods in key sectors, marking a significant shift in Liberia's export strategy. By focusing on value-added products, the bank is poised to generate employment opportunities and drive sustainable economic development in the country.

He expressed disappointment that Liberia has not yet fully capitalized on the opportunities offered by the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a program initiated during the Obama administration to enhance trade between Africa and the United States. AGOA provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products from eligible African nations, but Liberia has not reaped the full benefits of the program. According to him, the establishment of the bank would create the opportunity for Liberian businesses to take advantage of AGOA.

"Sadly, Liberians are not participants in the Obama-created AGOA program designed to trade with Africa and not just flush with aid to Africa," Koffa lamented. AGOA, enacted in 2000, has been a cornerstone of U.S. economic policy in sub-Saharan Africa, offering duty-free access to over 1,800 products. Its goal is to encourage eligible African nations to reduce poverty, combat corruption, and promote political and economic reforms while boosting trade relations with the U.S. Despite being eligible, Liberia's involvement in AGOA remains limited, prompting the Speaker to call for stronger trade partnerships to diversify the country's economic base.

The Speaker highlighted the critical role of the Liberian diaspora, which has long been a key advocate for democracy and human rights in Liberia. He praised ULAA for its unwavering support during the country's tumultuous periods and called on the diaspora to now focus its advocacy on Liberia's economic development, particularly by leveraging trade opportunities like AGOA.