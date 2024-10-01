Liberia: Senator Jonathan Sogbie Announces Big Plans to Revitalize Invincible Eleven Football Club

Monrovia — River Gee County Senator Jonathan Boycharles Sogbie, the incoming President of Invincible Eleven (IE), has outlined several plans aimed at institutionalizing the club, which is the oldest in Liberia.

The former IE striker, who rose to prominence in Liberia through his time at the club, believes now is the right time to give back to the team. IE is currently one of the least successful in the local league in many respects.

"I have gained prominence in this country because of IE. It was this team that went to Bong Mines, where Archie Bernard and Marbu Richards asked my father to bring me to Monrovia to play for IE. Now, we are in a position to help," Senator Sogbie said.

He made these remarks to The Liberian Investigator following IE's defeat to Commissioners in the final of the Women's Basketball League on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at the SKD Basketball Gymnasium.

Affectionately known as "Boycharles," Sogbie promised to change the operational model of the club, which has historically relied on the financial support of a single individual.

"Each organization, including IE and the other old clubs from back in the day, was never institutionalized. It was always one person digging into their own pocket. So we are trying to institutionalize the administration. No one person should be solely responsible for the club's financial support because this is an organization, and that is what we are aiming for," Senator Sogbie explained.

"We are in the formative stages, but we will reach a desirable outcome. Soon, you'll be interviewing me or someone else saying, 'This is IE's headquarters, this is IE's field.' At that point, the club becomes a well-oiled machine," Sogbie further disclosed.

As part of his initial plans, Senator Sogbie revealed that negotiations have started with partners in Europe and Africa to help expose IE players abroad.

"We are extending our tentacles to Europe and other African countries to see how we can partner with others to give our players more exposure, not only for IE but for the local league and our national team," he said.

When asked how achievable his plans are, Sogbie reflected on his days with Mario International, an organization he operated that helped former Liberian internationals find opportunities in Europe.

"It's a big plan, but not insurmountable. We've done it before; I've done it before. Do you remember Mario International? We took players like Prince Daye, Frank Seator, the late Louis Crayton, and others to Europe. Through that organization, we supported IE for five years," he said.

Sogbie, 54, played for IE in the 1980s and is regarded as one of the club's most successful players. He represented Liberia's national team between 1993 and 1998. He is set to be named President of IE, replacing fellow Senator Saah Joseph, who resigned last year as club president.

Founded in 1943, Invincible Eleven was recently blacklisted by the LFA First Instance Board for failing to meet the minimum club licensing requirements, which include owning an office space.

After 81 years, IE still lacks a training ground, headquarters, or even a functional team bus. The team narrowly avoided relegation last season in Liberia's first division.