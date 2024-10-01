Nigeria: We'll Withdraw Our Services If Ultimatum Expires, Hold Govt Responsible - ASUU Decries

Says govt not interested in resolving lingering issues

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) has vowed to down tools after the expiration of the 14-day Ultimatum given to the Federal Government to meet their demands.

Briefing Journalists, Monday, in Calabar, the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Calabar Zone, Comrade Happiness Uduk who read a jointly signed release by all Chairpersons of the zone said that the Federal government should be held responsible for the breakdown of industrial harmony which will arise as a result of its indifference towards their plight.

"Our Union will withdraw services, and should not be held responsible for the breakdown in industrial harmony which will arise as a result of the government's insensitivity, insincerity, indifference, and time-buying tactics.

"The Union calls on those in authority as well as their agents to seize this window so as to forestall the looming crisis.

"With a feeling of indignation, we regret to bore you with the cry of anger, frustration, and unfulfilled promises that have tirelessly bedeviled our struggle and have been front-burnt for several years.

The Calabar Zone of ASUU has called this Press Conference because of development or the lack of it as regards our engagements with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"As you are aware, in a letter dated 20th August 2024, the Union gave Government a 21-day ultimatum for the resolution of all the issues in contention since 2009.

"We categorically want to inform you that nothing tangible has changed safe for meetings and more meetings for which government agents were more concerned with receiving allowances for convening such meetings from tax-payers money and the funds that our Government claims it does not have.

We are compelled, therefore, to address you, gentlemen of the Press on the latest development or otherwise because of the inevitable and impending industrial action to press home our demands.

"As men of the fourth realm, to escalate the issues in order for those concerned to improve the already fragile industrial harmony in our tertiary institutions and save the education system from total collapse or risk yet another industrial action.

"Recall that in an open letter to the Federal Government, our Union in a bid to ensure that this legacy struggle is achieved for the good of Nigerians and Nigeria, had mentioned ten (10) issues in contention including the conclusion of the re-negotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Draft Agreement by the Nimi Briggs Committee in 2021, which is already out of date given the reality of the current Dollar/Naira ratio amongst others.

"The failure of governments to implement contents of several Memoranda of Understanding and Action between 2013 and 2022 has particularly hampered access to wholesome industrial harmony in public Universities especially as renegotiation has lingered for over seven years spanning the Babalakin-led team through Jubrin Munzali's team and Emeritus Prof. Nimi Briggs' Committee.

"The last two concluded renegotiation but government has not owned the said document nor implemented its contents. Since the inception of this government, all efforts to get them to adopt and implement the said Agreement have been frustrated.

"With the current economic realities, even the wage award and palliative cannot replace the renegotiated agreement which was reached following the time-tried and honored principle of Collective Bargaining.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Presently, it is difficult for any University worker to tell his/her exact salary as it fluctuates every month while third-party deductions are withheld or released haphazardly with impunity and amputations.

"It is obvious this government is not interested in resolving lingering issues with our Union that is why like previous governments, its engagements with us are characterized by bottlenecks of bureaucracy, time-buying, documentation denial, lack of budgetary provisions rather compounding and complicating the already unpleasant relationship.

"In view of current realities in the dysfunctional relationship between Federal Government and ASUU, the Union resolved to give government 14 more days ultimatum to the earlier 21 days beginning from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 within which all issues must have been totally addressed to the satisfaction of our poorly-treated members.

"We hereby encourage members that though the road is rough, victory is assured because there is no going back.