Nigeria: Army Eliminates 8 Terrorists, Rescue 40 Kidnapped Victims

....Intercepts arms, ammunition courier

The Nigerian Army said, yesterday, that troops deployed for counter-terrorist operations have successfully neutralised eight terrorists and rescued 40 abducted individuals in a series of coordinated operations across the states.

The Army said the operations have further tightened the noose around the necks of unrepentant terrorists and their collaborators in the continued bid to rid the nation of terrorism

It said: "In a significant development, troops also apprehended a notorious arms courier found with a large cache of ammunition, striking a major blow against arms proliferation by criminal elements.

"On September 28, 2024, acting on genuine intelligence, Nigerian Army troops stationed in Nasarawa State conducted a strategic stop-and-search operation along the Lafia-Keffi Road.

"This resulted in the arrest of a firearms courier and the recovery of 303 live rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition concealed in a bag.

"The suspect and the vehicle were immediately taken into custody, and further investigations are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

"In another operation in Kaduna State, troops executed precision strikes in the forests near Danmari and Saulawa villages in Birnin Gwari LGA, where one terrorist was eliminated.

"Additional engagements in Ankwa village of Kachia LGA also led to the annihilation of two more terrorists and the recovery of a locally made firearm, 11 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, and a motorcycle used by the terrorists.

"In Borno State, troops in an encounter with fleeing terrorists at Faayijiwa Fandanari village in Magumeri LGA have recovered two AK-47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), 51 rounds of 7.62mm (special ) ammunition, hard drugs and various supplies.

"The terrorists abandoned the firearms and ammunition after succumbing to the troops' superior firepower."