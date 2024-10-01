Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Former Taraba Governor Ishaku for Alleged N27 Billion Fraud

The court ordered former Governor Ishaku and his co-defendant to remain in EFCC custody pending the heating of their bail applications.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned a former Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, on charges of diversion of about N27 billion from the state's treasury while he was in office.

He was arraigned alongside a former Permanent Secretary of the state's Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

According to a statement by the EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Monday, both Messrs Ishaku and Yero pleaded not guilty to all the alleged 15 counts during their arraignment.

The statement aid the prosecution, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Rotimi Jacobs, requested an expedited trial and urged the court to schedule an early hearing for the case.

However, the defence lawyers - Paul Haris Ogbole, SAN, representing Mr Ishaku, and Oluwadamilola Kayode, representing Mr Yero-- made oral applications for the bail of their clients.

But Mr Jacobs urged the judge not to accept the defence lawyers' oral bail applications, and insisted they must file written applications

The trial judge, S.C Oriji, decided to adjourn the hearing of the defendants' bail applications till Thursday. He ordered that the defendants remain in EFCC custody until then.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the two men were charged with misappropriating N27 billion allegedly diverted from the state's treasury.

This newspaper reported that the EFCC arrested Mr Ishaku last Wednesday ahead of Monday's arraignment.

EFCC alleged in charges that, at various times, Mr Ishaku, diverted billions of naira from the contingency funds belonging to the state's Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and certain local governments of the states into their private uses. The total amounts allegedly diverted summed up to N27 billion.

The commission alleged that the defendants committed the offences of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation while Mr Ishaku served as governor from 2015 to May 2023. At the time, Mr Yero was also said to be the Permanent Secretary of the state's Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Before becoming governor, Mr Ishaku held several ministerial roles, including overseeing the power and environment ministries. He also ran for the Senate, hoping to represent the Taraba South Senatorial District after completing his tenure as governor. But the hope was dashed as he was defeated in the election, which was held in the twilight of his time as governor.