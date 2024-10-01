Nigeria: 64th Independence Anniversary - 10 Highlights of President Tinubu's National Broadcast

President Bola Tinubu addressed the nation to mark its 64th Independence Anniversary on October 1.

Here, Vanguard highlights ten (10) key points from the President's speech:

Economic Reforms: Tinubu acknowledged the economic difficulties, including rising living costs and unemployment. He urged Nigerians to remain patient, assuring them that reforms are beginning to yield positive results. "I want to assure you that your voices are heard... we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel."

Security Achievements: The President announced progress in the fight against terrorism and banditry, stating that over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated. "Our administration is winning the war on terror and banditry... we have restored peace to hundreds of communities."

Return of Displaced Persons: Tinubu shared that many Nigerians in conflict zones are returning to their homes. "Thousands of our people have been able to return home... our security agencies are committed to ending this as quickly as possible."

Natural Disasters Response: In response to recent flooding, the President announced the creation of a Disaster Relief Fund and integrity tests for dams. "This federal government will always stand with our people in their times of trouble."

Foreign Investments: Nigeria attracted over $30 billion in foreign direct investments within the past year. "Thanks to the reforms, our country attracted foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion."

Agriculture and Food Security: Tinubu emphasised the importance of mechanised farming and highlighted the establishment of a tractor assembly plant to boost food production and reduce costs. "We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs."

Energy Transition: The President confirmed the expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) usage in mass transit to lower transportation costs. "Our energy transition programme is on course... to provide cheaper public transportation."

Youth Empowerment: Tinubu announced a National Youth Conference and several youth-centred initiatives, including the 3 Million Technical Talents programme and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. "This conference will empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building."

Fiscal Responsibility: The administration has reduced Nigeria's debt service ratio and paid off significant inherited debts, maintaining stable foreign reserves. "We have reduced the debt service ratio from 97 per cent to 68 per cent."

Unity and Resilience: Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united in the face of challenges. "We are Nigerians--resilient and tenacious. We always prevail and rise above our circumstances."