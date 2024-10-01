Africa: Senegal, Sierra Leone Become First Two Nations to Qualify for TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025

Reigning champions of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal will be joined by Sierra Leone as the two representatives of the WAFU A Zone in next year's TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Senegal were crowned champions of WAFU A Qualifiers after overcoming Sierra Leonne 2-0 in the finals held in Liberia.

By virtue of being finalists, both Senegal and Sierra Leone gained automatic qualification to the continental finals set to be held next year set to be contested by 12 nations that will all be vying for the continental crown and as well as a place in the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup to be held in Chile.

This will be Senegal's seventh appearance at the finals where they will be hoping to lift the title for the second time in succession.

Besides lifting the title for the first time in the 2023 edition held in Egypt, the Young Lions of Teranga have three silver medals obtained in succession at the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions.

Their WAFU A counterparts, Sierra Leone will be making their first ever TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON finals appearance.

The TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON remains one of the most sought-after youth cup competitions on the CAF Calendar, with every year teams showing great improvement at the continental stage.

It was at the same tournament that young Senegalese sensation, Lamine Camara showcased his talent to the world, resulting in him getting a senior national team call up to the star-studded Senegal team that played at the recent TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

CAF will communicate details of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON qualifiers, which include the CECAFA, COSAFA, WAFU B, UNIFFAC and UNAF Zones.

