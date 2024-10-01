Liberia: Senator Findley Threatens Legal Action Against Up-Led Government Over Refusal to Hold Chieftaincy Elections

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue, Senator Gbehzohngar Findley, has threatened to take legal action against the Government of Liberia (GOL) if it fails to desist from replacing dismissed chiefs with supporters and partisans from the governing Unity Party (UP) and reneging to conduct chieftaincy elections across the country.

According to him, the continuous negligence on the part of the government to conduct chieftaincy elections is dangerous to Liberia's democratic process.

He observed that the government, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is carrying out what he termed as a "selective process" in the replacement and subsequent appointment of chiefs in various counties for political reasons.

Appointing "Rescue" chiefs?

Senator Findley claimed that most of the chiefs being appointed are either from the ruling Unity Party or are people who supported the election of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in 2023.

He maintained that most often chiefs appointed by the executive are highly involved in political activities.

He added that because chiefs are not elected by their people, many of them are arbitrarily removed and replaced with others by the executive for political patronage.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs wants to start a selective process for Paramount, Clan and Town Chiefs which is in violation of the constitution. Chiefs are elected to serve for a six year term. But to go about moving them at this particular time is unconstitutional. You cannot use a political tool to remove chiefs simply because you do not like them."

He stated that chiefs should only be replaced through an electoral process or removed by the Liberian leader for a "proven cause."

"Making all the Chiefs Unity Party or rescue chiefs or people who supported the President will give them (UP) edge in 2029. Wanting chiefs to support you politically shouldn't be a reason to remove them. It's wrong." Senator Findley pointed out that he has already forwarded the matter to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate to intervene.

He stressed that failure on the part of the Senate and the Executive branch to address the matter by ensuring that chieftaincy elections are held, he would be left with no other alternative but to sue the government in court.

"If the Legislature cannot do anything about this, I'm sure the judiciary branch will do something. I will take the government to court and I will have no problem doing that because; I think the constitution is clear on this matter."

Senator Findley emphasized that he would represent the interest of the hundreds of chiefs across the country by helping to ensure that their constitutional rights are protected.

He stated that though he does not intend to question the constitutional power of the Liberian leader to remove chiefs, elections must be held to replace those who have been dismissed for a "proven cause", instead of appointment.

Find money

He said budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs should be slashed and portions given to the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the conduct of chieftaincy elections.

As similarly done for general and presidential elections in Liberia, Senator Findley called for adequate support for the elections of chiefs across the country with the government seeking financial support from friendly nations and international partners,

He said the consistent 'no money' syndrome shouldn't be used as an excuse to violate this key provision in the Liberian Constitution.

Senator Findley maintained that the executive should desist from removing chiefs that are currently serving their people in various clans and towns based on political reasons if it doesn't have money now to conduct their elections.

"It is the constitutional right for the President to remove chiefs, but their replacement is the issue; they can fire all the chiefs today, but to replace them, we must have elections. We must have money to conduct the process to replace chiefs."

He called for those serving as chiefs across the country to be Liberians who have lived with their people for over six years.

"I have no opposing view on chiefs supporting their political parties; they can choose a political path but if a new government comes to power, they should not be removed from their positions because they didn't support the government that is in power."

Senator Findley added that chiefs should in no way be threatened and made to compromise their responsibilities and functions in support of a particular political party or candidate during and after an electioneering period.

"It is very important that we understand that chiefs are chiefs and that the constitution prescribes how chiefs are made chiefs."