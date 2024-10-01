Liberia: Disenchanted Ruling Party's Partisans Question Civil Service Agency Over Liberia's Rising Wage Bill

Monrovia — Some disenchanted partisans of the ruling Unity Party (UP) have frowned on the increment of Liberia's wage bill under the stewardship of the current Civil Service Agency (CSA) director, Josiah Joekai.

The partisans, under the umbrella, "Concern supporters and members of the Unity Party and its Alliance" have blamed Joekai for the augmentation of the wage bill.

The group placed specific reference on the current payroll cleanup of government done by the CSA, and wondered why the government's wage bill has increased when the CSA is laying claims of removing ghost names from payrolls at various spending entities.

The Chairman of the group, Daniel K. Bassaboy Johnson, said "While it is important to state that we value the job done by the CSA relative to the ongoing payroll cleansing, we also draw interest in ascertaining why transparency in government is cardinal to any striving democracy."

"Hence, we demand the Civil Service Agency (CSA) boss to explain how this increment in the wage bill was incurred amid no significant employment drive, so our question now becomes, what causes such a hike in the payroll? This management of government funds is unacceptable, and we demand immediate clarity."

Johnson said though they appreciate President Joseph Boakai's fight for Liberia at the United Nations and other international platforms, "it is important to speak to the growing widespread disease of alleged corruption being carried out by some members of his cabinet."

He said amongst the many acts of alleged public corruption in government is Mr. Amin Modad, the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

He said it's disappointing for Commerce Minister Amin Modad to drive a luxury vehicle worth a staggering US$96,000 as "gift" from a company accused of defrauding the people of Liberia.

He mentioned that it's an affront to Liberians and supporters of Boakai's administration for Minister Modad to be riding such an expensive car while thousands of Liberians struggle and barely afford their kids' school fees, rentals, and put food on the table.

"It is painful that those who loudly criticized others for bastardizing and or using their office at the disadvantage of the people are now the very individuals doing the same they fiercely criticized yesterday.

"This, we cannot remain silent on -- hence, we demand an immediate suspension of Minister Amin Modad by President Joseph N. Boakai, SR, thus giving a lead way for an impartial investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to ascertain the extent to which he (Modad) is involved,".

He, however, called on the president to take appropriate action against public officials named by the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC) as non-compliant and defiant officials who did not declare their assets within the statutory period.

"We believe if the President takes the necessary actions, it will send a strong message about his seriousness in strengthening a policy against bad governance," he said.

The disenchanted Unity Partisans also urged the acting head of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) to step down and clear his name regarding allegations of criminal misconduct during the previous administration.

"We cannot be selective when it comes to the fight against corruption

Lest we forget, the Rescue Mission was a call to liberate Liberia from corruption, poverty, and inequality, and this call can only be answered by our government's non-negotiable efforts to wage war against corrupt elements regardless of who is involved.

"More than ever, we must hold fast to that promise and fight for the future we deserve. Our government owes it to the people of Liberia, and this is why we have stepped forward to echo their cries amid the prevailing unanticipated gang-rapping of the state's treasury by some selfish element."