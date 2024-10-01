Liberia: Highway Kings - From Underdogs to Champions, Overcoming Heartbreak to Claim Second Division

Monrovia — The Highway Kings basketball team, representing the Robertsfield Highway, has shocked the Liberian basketball community by pulling off a sensational comeback to win this year's Second Division Championship and their first professional trophy.

After a crushing defeat in last season's finals, the Highway Kings refused to let history repeat itself, staging a remarkable rally from a two-game deficit to defeat the formidable Spartacus in a best-of-five series, solidifying their place in Liberian basketball history.

The championship series began on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where Spartacus narrowly claimed a 60-59 victory. The Highway Kings, coached by Albert Fahn and his assistant, Stephen Dahn, struggled to find their form and faced another setback on Tuesday, September 18, losing 62-59.

With Spartacus, under the guidance of coach Wellay T. Baar, holding a commanding 2-0 lead, many believed the Kings' hopes for redemption were all but extinguished.

However, the Highway Kings had other plans. Drawing from last season's bitter loss in the finals, where they fell just short of glory, the team found a renewed sense of purpose. They executed an incredible turnaround, winning three consecutive matches with scores of 49-39, 51-42, and 59-57, clinching their first-ever championship title.

Team captain Alex Ander, a pillar of leadership for the Kings, attributed their success to the lessons learned from previous failures and their unbreakable team spirit. "After those two losses, we came together and reminded ourselves why we started this journey," Ander said following their victorious finale.

"This victory means a lot to us and the entire Robertsfield Highway. We wanted to make them proud, and we did."

The Highway Kings, established less than five years ago, have rapidly emerged as a powerhouse in Liberian basketball. Their championship triumph not only marks a historic milestone for the team but also inspires the Robertsfield Highway community, where basketball continues to gain popularity.

With coach Fahn's tactical brilliance, the leadership of captain Ander, and the team's grit, the Highway Kings have cemented their place as one of Liberia's most promising basketball clubs. Their dramatic victory underscores their determination to remain at the top for years to come.