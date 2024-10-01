Liberia: Gbowee Again, Challenging Liberia's Leadership Status Quo

Does Liberian Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, have an ambition to run for Liberia's highest office? The answer is anyone's guess. While she has never ruled out the idea of entering politics, her statements hurled from the sidelines from time to time have caused many to speculate a burgeoning political career.

However, Gbowee's comments on national leadership are usually spoken in the context of activism -- her advocacy for peace and social justice. But in Liberia, where the populace feeds on politics for breakfast and dinner, whenever someone of Gbowee's caliber issues a critique of the government, it is too easy to label her as a potential presidential contender.

In a recent interview on ELBC's Super Morning Show, she reignited public interest in any apparent political ambitions that she may be harboring.

"I am a citizen of the Republic of Liberia. I don't feel anyone who has become president is more competent than me or loves Liberia more than me," Gbowee said, reflecting her belief that leadership must be rooted in an authentic love for the country, rather than personal ambition or power. Known for her outspoken criticism of bad governance and political corruption, some believe that Gbowee's potential presidential bid would certainly shake up Liberia's political landscape, especially at a time when many Liberians feel disillusioned with their leaders.

Track record of advocacy

Leymah Gbowee's prominence in Liberia and across the globe is not just tied to her 2011 Nobel Peace Prize, which she shares with former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Yemeni activist Tawakkul Karman, but also to her consistent and courageous stance on key social and political issues. Her activism began during the Liberian civil war, where she was a central figure in organizing a women's peace movement that ultimately helped end the conflict. Her leadership in the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace, a nonviolent movement that played a critical role in bringing peace to Liberia in 2003, solidified her reputation as a formidable advocate for justice and human rights.

Her track record on women's rights is equally notable. Gbowee has repeatedly drawn attention to the struggles faced by women in Liberia, including the high maternal mortality rate, widespread gender-based violence, and systemic gender inequality. As a feminist and social worker, she founded the Gbowee Peace Africa Foundation (GPFA), which works to empower women and girls through leadership development and access to education.

Despite her global stature, Gbowee has remained deeply engaged in Liberia's national discourse. As Liberia's 172nd Independence Day Orator in 2019, she did not shy away from calling out the government of then-President George Weah, criticizing the regime for its failure to address corruption, poverty, and the marginalization of women. Her speech was a searing critique of the political elite and their disconnect from the ordinary Liberian citizen.

"How can we be stronger together when individuals who were poor yesterday are now living in mansions and driving cars that cost enough to fund good schools for our children?" Gbowee asked during her speech. She also raised pointed questions about the state of Liberia's healthcare system, the prevalence of selective justice, and the lack of competence-based political appointments, highlighting the systemic failures that have persisted for years.

In all honesty, she didn't go stepping up there to say the things she said. They picked a theme for the occasion and she was invited by then-President George Manneh Weah to speak. However, in the presence of several fellow West African leaders, the President felt blindsided by Gbowee's bold, broom-shaking perspective and penetrating questions on what it would take to improve the state of affairs in the country.

Oh well.

Calling out political leaders

But Gbowee's insights into Liberian politics go beyond simple critique; she demonstrates a keen understanding of the cyclical nature of political power in the country. In her interview on ELBC, she emphasized the destructive nature of Liberia's political culture, particularly how politicians tend to undermine one another when they are not holding political office, only to engage in similar behaviors once they assume office. She termed this behavior as "in position, no position, and opposition," pointing out how leaders continuously switch roles but fail to work together for the collective good of the country.

"We have a new cycle; one group of in position just left, and now they are the opposition," Gbowee observed in her 2019 oration. "Look at what is going on. Is there any collective thing happening anywhere?" This critique of partisan politics, where victors humiliate losers instead of fostering unity, reflects her long-standing call for a more inclusive, empathetic, and collaborative approach to governance.

Gbowee's willingness to call out political leaders was on full display in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election. She publicly urged senior members of the Unity Party to allow Joseph Boakai, the party's standard-bearer and a former vice president, to step down due to health concerns. "I felt like at that moment they must leave the old man," she wrote in a Facebook post, suggesting that Liberia's political future required fresh leadership. This candidness is a hallmark of Gbowee's approach to political and social issues, which often sets her apart from other prominent figures in Liberia.

Liberian citizen, Global advocate

Beyond Liberia, Gbowee has been an influential voice on regional and global issues. She has consistently spoken out on the importance of peace and reconciliation in post-conflict societies, particularly in West Africa, where Liberia and its neighbors have faced similar challenges. In 2018, she was appointed to the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation, where she worked on global peacebuilding efforts. Her influence extends to her advocacy for youth leadership, gender equality, and good governance across the continent, often stressing the need for African countries to break free from the cycle of corruption and bad governance that has hindered their development.

Despite the accolades and international recognition, Gbowee remains grounded in her identity as a Liberian citizen, deeply concerned about the future of her country. Her willingness to enter the political arena, if she so chooses, could be a game-changer in a nation that has struggled with entrenched political interests and pervasive corruption.

As Liberia faces increasing challenges, including economic hardship, political instability, and a fractured social fabric, it is not lost on her that people are looking for new leadership that can steer the country in a better direction. Whether or not Leymah Gbowee decides to pursue a political career, her legacy as a peacebuilder, feminist, and advocate for justice will undoubtedly continue to shape Liberia's political discourse for years to come. Gbowee's voice, one of the most respected in Liberia, resonates with many who yearn for change -- change that reflects the unity, strength, and vision that she has long championed.