Liberian Permanent Mission Optimistic of Securing UNSC Seat

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Sarah Safyn Fyneah, is advancing its pledge to secure Liberia a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. This effort, first announced during Ambassador Fyneah's 2022 Senate Confirmation hearing, is on track to fulfill her commitment.

The United Nations Security Council, responsible for maintaining international peace and security, comprises five permanent members and ten non-permanent members, each serving two-year terms. Three of these non-permanent seats, known as the "A3", are reserved for the African Group. Liberia, with endorsements from both ECOWAS and the African Union (AU), is running as an uncontested candidate to represent the West African Union.

Ambassador Fyneah highlighted three key motivations for Liberia's bid: "First, it is a reflection of my diplomatic career, spanning Africa, Asia, and the United States. Second, it builds on Liberia's long-standing relationship with the United Nations. Lastly, it underscores how Liberia's post-conflict recovery experience can contribute to promoting global peace and security," she explained.

On September 27th, during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai formally launched Liberia's campaign for the 2026-2027 UN Security Council seat. The election for the position is scheduled for June 2025.

"I feel a deep sense of achievement, not just for launching our campaign, but also for Liberia's increasing role in global peacekeeping," Ambassador Fyneah said. She announced Liberia's plans to deploy two new units to UN peacekeeping missions, demonstrating the nation's sustained commitment to global security--another goal she had set during her confirmation.

Since assuming her role in February 2023, Ambassador Fyneah has strengthened Liberia's presence on the international stage by working on key issues such as Women, Youth, Peace, and Security, addressing climate change, and championing human rights. She has also been an advocate for Security Council reform, Liberia's Category A status in the International Maritime Council, advancing the ARREST Agenda, and supporting the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

The Permanent Mission remains dedicated to promoting Liberia's interests at the United Nations, fostering diplomacy that champions peace, development, and international collaboration.