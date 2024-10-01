Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Stresses Community Input in Fy 2025 Budget Draft During Legislative Session in Monrovia

Monrovia — Deputy Finance and Development Planning Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jones, announced on Monday that the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget and succeeding budgets under the current regime will be shaped by insights gathered from ongoing consultations regarding the National Development Plans (NDPs).

Speaking at the start of Day two of legislative engagements aimed at finalizing the County Development Agendas, the National Development Plan, and the Public Sector Investment Plan, Minister Jones underscored the importance of representing all 73 electoral districts, over 100 administrative districts, and 15 counties in the budget formulation process.

"This budget must echo the voices of the people, not just the lawmakers or the technicians of the MFDP," Minister Jones stated.

He reiterated that the NDPs will serve as essential guiding tools for developmental initiatives under the leadership of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The session, which convened lawmakers from Grand Bassa, River Cess, Sinoe, Montserrado, and Margibi, highlighted the collaborative effort required among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to ensure collective ownership of development strategies.

Hon. Eddie Mulbah, Deputy Minister for Research and Development Planning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, expressed appreciation for the enactment of the Local Government Act of 2018, which empowers citizens to participate in governance through a decentralized framework.

Senator Gbeazohngar Milton Finley, Chair of the Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus, praised the initiative to decentralize local government, emphasizing its importance for rural counties that struggle with developmental challenges.

"We are here today to start the process of decentralizing our local government and improving the lives of our people," he remarked.

Senator Willington Geevon-Smith of the River Cess Legislative Caucus stressed the need for decisive government action on county development initiatives, calling for an increase in the current allocation of $200,000 per county.

"With a national budget fluctuating between $650 million and $738 million, we can allocate $3 million to each county without harming the overall budget," he argued.

Representative Simpson Wiah of the Sinoe Legislative Caucus urged leaders to adopt a "smart agenda" focused on impactful development projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus Representative Ivar K. Jones appreciated the Liberian government for inviting lawmakers for a consultation on the crafting of the National Development plans.

He termed the ongoing consultations as a show of participatory democracy which he says is key to integrating the issues of the people in the national budget for implementation.

Representative Jones was quick to assure the support of the Legislature in upholding the decision of the people.

Also speaking, Montserrado County District 17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson on behalf of his county Legislative Caucus termed the gathering of the lawmakers by the government as a meeting in the right direction for the direct representation of the people to examine what has come from the field and make their contributions in order to have an inclusive development.

The engagement session marks a critical step toward fostering a more inclusive budgeting process, aimed at ensuring that the needs and aspirations of all Liberians are addressed in the next five years.

The Legislative Consultations end on Tuesday, October 2.