Liberia: Isaac Settro Calls for Judicial Reform to Combating Corruption, Says Liberia's Judiciary Is Vulnerable

Monrovia — The Executive Director of People-to-People Campaign for Peace and Democracy and Anti-Corruption Movement Isaac Wleh Tumu Settro is calling for a judicial reform in the Liberian justice system something he said give rise to the country's ability to effectively combat corruption.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is under increasing pressure to prioritize judicial reforms aimed at preventing high-profile corrupt officials from escaping justice adding if not addressed Liberia's judiciary will remain vulnerable to manipulation, particularly in cases involving former government officials accused of corruption.

Isaac Wleh Tumu Settro noted that without significant changes, there are fears that the courts may continue to fail in delivering the justice the public expects pointing to the case of former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and due to his influence and strong media presence, he may evade prosecution.

The civil society actor stressed there are allegations of accusing some judges of being compromised in corruption cases, casting doubt on the integrity of the judiciary. Liberia's Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, appointed by former President George Weah, has acknowledged the challenges facing the judiciary thus calling for an increased financial support to strengthen the court system, which she describes as fragile.

"Without proper resources, the judiciary may not be able to function independently or fairly. Judicial reform is key to fighting corruption," stated a legal expert. "Without these reforms, figures like Samuel Tweah and others may never face the consequences of their actions." he added.

He further emphasized that the fight against corruption, however, extends beyond the judiciary that requires a coordinated effort from all branches of government, civil society, and state institutions.

At the same time, Mr. Isaac Wleh Tumu Settro lamented that wage inequality within the civil service are growing concern that needs critical handling.

He, however, urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to visit ministries and government agencies within his first year in office to

gain first-hand insight noting that without meaningful reforms, Liberia's fight against corruption may falter, allowing those responsible for misconduct to continue operating with impunity.

Tumu Settro speaking with our reporter via a telephone call said strengthening the judiciary and addressing wage inequality are crucial steps in the administration's broader effort to fighting corruption.