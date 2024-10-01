Liberia: Lwsc Boss Ali Charges Graduates to Embrace Uncertainty, Change

-Delivers Paynesville SDA's 19th commencement convocation address

The Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Mohammed Ali, has called on graduates of Paynesville Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) High School to be aware of the uncertainties of the future as they walk out of the high.

Serving as the commencement convocation speaker at the 19th graduation exercise on Monday, September 29, in Paynesville, Ali urged the Kadima Class of 2023/2024 to embrace the changes that come with acquiring education.

"As you walk out of here, there is going to be a change. Life after high school can be unpredictable, whether you are going into college, starting a new job, pursuing a passion, or figuring things out one step at a time", he said.

He reminded the students that there is nothing wrong with not getting all the answers to their questions at once, but cautioned them not to panic in uncertainty, stating that such is part of the beauty of life, and that uncertainty means openness to learning, possibilities, and discovering new paths.

He informed the young graduates that life does not always follow the paths we set for ourselves, reminding them that there will be successes and failures along the way.

"It is okay to be uncertain. You will experience successes or failure, but the key is to be adaptable. When challenges and hardship come, you need to adapt to them, willing to learn and grow from every experience including the ones that do not go according to plan", he remarked.

He challenged the graduates to look beyond just seeking to make a living, but rather seek to make a life. "Follow what you love, what you are passionate about, and what fills your purpose," Ali continued.

The Guest Speaker, who is a 1996 graduate of Adventist High School on Camp Johnson Road, a school within the Adventist School System, encouraged the graduates to cautiously follow their passion.

"The path to finding your passion is not always obvious or easy, but it is worth going after. Life after high school is about trying new things, meeting new people, and discovering who you are and what you stand for", he added.

The convocation speaker reminded the students that success is finding something that makes you happy, wakes you up every morning and gives you a sense of fulfillment. He encouraged them to embrace the biggest success which is giving back to society.

The LWSC Managing Director also urged the young graduates to be resilient, stating emphatically that life will not always be smooth sailing for them. He encouraged them to persevere despite the uncertainties of life and warned them that failure will only be manifested in their lives once they stop trying.

"Resilience is the ability to bounce back. I am a living witness of resilience.", he firmly stated, recounting his days in high school where he had to do janitorial work in order not to drop out of school despite his scholarly acclaim.

"When things get tough, you can lean on family, lean on friends, and others, but you first must be determined. When you succeed, nobody looks at what you went through." He added.

Ali reminded the graduates not to forget to make an impact as they venture into the larger society. He urged them to be a voice in society and exercise their power to make a difference.

He cautioned them to make a positive impact and give back to their society, claiming that success is about lifting others along the journey.

"To the Kadima Class, as you step into the world, know that the journey ahead will be filled with twists and turns, with triumphs and challenges, but I believe you are prepared. Believe in yourself, take risks, follow passion, and most importantly stay true to who you are and write your own stories", he concluded.

A total of 202 students graduated from the Paynesville Seventh-Day Adventist High School during its 19th Graduation Exercise.