Liberia: War and Economic Crimes Court's Vetting Committee's Timeline Expires Without Selecting Court's Administrator

This is because the president's 21-day timeline issued on August 15,2024 to the vetting committee responsible to recruit and select the principal administrator of the War and Economic Crimes Court, expired since September 5, without any evidence that the commitment has complied with the president's mandate, according to a source close to the committee.

"Since then, we have only met once. Each time we call the head of the committee and Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, at the meeting, he will tell us, "I will call you back," the source said.

Minister Tweh, however, couldn't be reached for response as his phone was switched off.

The War and Economic Crimes Court office was established under Executive Order #131 to put in place the modalities and mechanisms to ensure the creation of a Special War Crimes Court for Liberia and an Anti-Corruption Court.

Before the setting up of the committee, Boakai revoked the appointment of Jonathan Massaquoi as Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) barely a month after the 177th Independent Day Orator, Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, termed the appointment as dubious and urged the President to reconsider the appointment.

Like Pailey, many other critics, including the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) advocated for a restart of the appointment procedure, citing concerns about the lack of transparency and consultation that would have ensured the involvement and confidence of Liberia's extensive victim community.

Other committee members included Mr. George Kingsley - National Civil Society Council, Mr. Adama K. Dempster - Human Rights CSO, Cllr. T. Dempster Brown - Independent Human Rights Commission, and Sylvester D. Rennie - President, Liberia National Bar Association, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

Also, the Director General of the Cabinet, Hon. Nathaniel Kwabo, Cllr. Cora Hare-Konuwa , Deputy Minister for Codification, Ministry of Justice and the Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice, Atty. Siaffa Bahn Kemoka.

The Office of War and Economic Crimes Courts is to craft a blueprint for Liberia's transitional justice program, seen by experts as critical for the country's long-term peace and stability.

It can be recalled that in May 2024, President Boakai signed Executive Order #131, to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court, as a move to prosecute major actors in Liberia's 14 years of civil unrest.

At the signing ceremony, the president stressed that his government remains committed to its stand against injustice and impunity.

President Boakai said there is no doubt that the move will go a long way in helping to restore respectability and integrity to Liberia.

"In our resolve to Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia, we urge all to lend this noble effort all the support it needs so that, once and for all, we can keep our eyes on the forward march, and not remain stuck in the ugly memories of our unfortunate past," he said.