Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Launches Investigation Into Government's U.S.$15m Off-Budget Expenditure

Monrovia — The government's decision to spend a whopping US$15 million off-budget has sparked controversy, as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has announced an investigation into the questionable expenditures.

Addressing a press conference, LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra Zoe expressed concern over the alleged off-budget spending by the Government of Liberia, totaling US$15 million. Cllr. Zoe emphasized that the LACC takes these allegations seriously, as they are directly aligned with the Commission's mission to uphold transparency and accountability.

"We take these allegations seriously, as they touch on matters that are core to our institutional objectives. Off-budget expenditures, if confirmed, can undermine public trust in governance, weaken fiscal discipline, and pose risks to the country's financial integrity... As an institution charged with safeguarding public resources, we assure the public that we will leave no stone unturned in this investigation. If evidence of wrongdoing is found, we will take the necessary legal actions, including recommending sanctions, prosecutions, and other corrective measures," Cllr. Zoe said.

She assured the public that the LACC has initiated a preliminary review of the allegations, which will be followed by a comprehensive investigation to verify the claims, establish accountability, and ensure appropriate legal measures are taken.

The LACC's investigation comes in the wake of contentious expenses incurred by the UP-led government from January to August 2024. The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) reported off-budget expenditures amounting to US$15 million.

Expenditure Breakdown

Among the reported expenses, the government allocated US$2,307,609 to "unexplained miscellaneous" expenses and US$2.5 million for covert operations through the National Security Agency (NSA). The House of Representatives spent US$1.5 million on special sessions, while the Senate expended US$812,612 for similar purposes.

Other significant expenditures include:

- US$65,000 by the Ministry of State for the funeral of former Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah

- US$191,679 in contributions to the Muslim community

- US$30,880 for the funeral of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe

- US$250,000 for completing the VIP lounge at Roberts International Airport

- US$28,000 for operational expenses of the Vice President's Office

- US$25,000 for the funeral of James Quiqui

Additional notable expenses were:

- US$41,667 by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) for fulfilling its mandate

- US$61,062 for Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency's operational costs

- US$1,123,000 for purchasing armored and unarmored vehicles for the President and Vice President

- US$250,000 for recovery operations by the National Disaster Management Agency for miners trapped in Rivercess County

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) spent US$40,000 on the Miss Earth 2024 beauty pageant. The Ministry of State also reported US$30,000 for the funeral of Hon. Othello Gongar, US$10,000 for Dr. Robtel N. Pailey's role as the national orator for Liberia's 2024 Independence Day celebrations, and US$60,000 for the President's engagements with community leaders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocated US$500,000 for Independence Day celebrations, US$40,000 for the Mano River Union Conference, and US$100,000 for relocating Foreign Service employees. The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) received US$453,000 for report production, while the Ministry of Justice spent US$291,552 on legal services for the SOLWAY Mining Liberia arbitration case.

LACC's Commitment

Cllr. Zoe reaffirmed the LACC's commitment to conducting the investigation with full transparency and independence. She added that the LACC will engage relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and other oversight institutions, to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry.

She further called on the public, media, and all stakeholders to allow the investigation to proceed without premature speculation or assumptions, urging everyone to respect the principles of due process.

"Any allegations of financial mismanagement will be met with the full force of the law as part of our broader efforts to promote accountability and protect public funds. Let's ensure that all findings are based on verifiable facts and evidence," she added.

Public Criticism

The off-budget spending has faced strong criticism, most notably from House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Speaking on the House floor, Speaker Koffa called for significant reforms to Liberia's Public Financial Management Law.

He stated, "While we support this budget recast, we must commit to making substantial changes to how the budget is received, transmitted, and executed. Off-budget spending without adherence to governing laws is illegal and unacceptable."

He emphasized that the Legislature must hold the executive branch accountable for violations observed in the recast budget and work toward a more transparent and lawful budget process moving forward.

While the LACC is yet to announced who will face questioning, the announcement is said to have caused the Boakai-Koung administration a serious embarrassment.