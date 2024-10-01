Nigeria: Tinubu Confers National Honours On Akpabio, CJN Kekere-Ekun, Speaker Tajudeen

"The Senate President and the Chief Justice of the Federation have been conferred with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)," Mr Tinubu said.

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on four senior government officials.

The Nigerian leader, speaking in a televised Independence Day broadcast, announced the conferment of the titles on the Senate President and his deputy, House Speaker and his deputy, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

"The Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives have the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), while the deputy speaker of the House has been awarded Commander of the Order of Niger (CON)."

