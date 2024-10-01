Ethiopia: WHO Reports Severe Disruption to Health Services in Amhara Amid Persistent, Newly Emerging Armed Conflicts

Addis Abeba — The escalating insecurity in the Amhara region, fueled by "persistent and newly emerging" armed conflicts, is severely disrupting the operations of health partners, including refugee settlements, cautioned the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its recent report issued on 30 September, 2024, the WHO underscored that the prevailing insecurity in the Amhara region is "imposing restrictions on movement and obstructing access to health facilities."

Although public data are currently unavailable, the UN agency indicated that "an alarming increase in abductions, killings, and sexual gender-based violence" has been reported.

The report further states, "In a volatile and unpredictable security context in Amhara, partners continue to find alternative ways to access health facilities to deliver life-saving interventions, particularly in response to the ongoing cholera and malaria outbreaks."

Between 01 January and 22 September, 2024, over 5.9 million new malaria cases, including 1,023 fatalities, were reported nationwide, significantly surpassing the total number of malaria cases in 2023, according to the WHO.

The majority of malaria cases are reported from the regions of Oromia (50%), Amhara (17%), Southwest (9%), Southern Ethiopia (6%), and Benishangul Gumuz (5%).

Reports indicate that Amhara, a region facing a worsening security crisis due to the conflict between government forces and the non-state militia Fano, is also contending with a significant rise in malaria cases.

Three months ago, the Amhara Public Health Institute disclosed a troubling statistic: over 1.2 million individuals in the region had contracted malaria within the past eleven months.

Belay Bezhabhi, the Director General of the Institute, noted that the spread of malaria is anticipated to increase further, particularly following September.

In June 2024, Addis Standard reported that at least 11 individuals, including children, had died from malaria in the West Wollega zone of the Oromia region.

A senior expert from the Oromia Health Bureau, speaking to Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity, revealed that malaria is swiftly spreading to other areas of the Oromia region, including Jimma, Illu Ababor, Nekemte, and Shashamane.

According to the expert, testing conducted at government health facilities within the Oromia region identified 57,000 malaria cases in just one week.

In its latest report, the WHO emphasizes that a concerning number of cholera cases have been reported from the Northwest zone in Tigray, South Gondar and Woldiya city in Amhara, the southern part of Sidama, and the West Hararghe zone in Oromia.

"In Tigray, poor sanitary conditions among informal gold miners are identified as a serious additional risk for the ongoing cholera outbreak," stated the report.

Cholera has also re-emerged in the Afar region, with cases reported from the Chifra district in Zone 1 and the Yalo district in Zone 4.

The UN agency indicates that 66% of cholera patients in Afar report consuming water directly from a river.