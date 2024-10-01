West Africa: Angolan Diplomat Accredited At ECOWAS

30 September 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ambassador José Bamoquina Zau on Monday presented at the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Abuja, Nigeria, the Letter of Credence that enable him to represent Angola within the organization.

The chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, received the mentioned document that will allow Angola to have a greater presence in sharing common interests, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

During the hearing, José Bamoquina Zau, who is also Angola's ambassador to Nigeria, presented his agenda that will guide his fundamental actions in political, economic cooperation and free trade with West African States.

On the same occasion, the ambassador presented a formal request for Angola's admission as an observer member of ECOWAS, the deliberation of which will be considered at the organization's next Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Meanwhile, it is intended that there will be greater political and diplomatic alignment between Angola, Southern African Development Community (SADC) and ECOWAS on security and regional integration challenges. ART/MRA/jmc

