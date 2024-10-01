Nigeria: Resurgence of Polio

editorial

Recently, the Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency ( NPHCDA) reported that the country is witnessing an intense transmission of the circulating variant poliovirus type 2(cVPV2). The agency's executive director, Dr Muyi Aina, said 70 cVPV2 had been recorded from 46 local government areas across 14 northern states. He said it indicated continuous virus transmission due to low routine immunisation, and refusal of vaccines during polio campaigns.

This news is demoralising, to say the least, for us as a newspaper, given the tumultuous struggle the country went through to get polio-free certification. Nigeria attained wild polio-free status after meeting all the certification criteria, which included three years of non-detection of any wild poliovirus case in the country. Before the certification, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were the only wild polio-endemic countries globally.

We also recall that throughout the country, all year round, routine and supplementary immunisation activities took place to ensure that no child was left behind from being vaccinated as the tempo was particularly high in Nigeria's northern states, where apprehension and scepticism toward immunisation at the turn of the century was prevalent.

At that time, there was a hard battle that went on for decades, and along the way, vast sums of money were spent by international partners and the federal government just as vaccinators died in the line of duty.

Sadly, despite the progress, the poliovirus surveillance data has shown that the virus continues to circulate in some states of the North-West zone, notably Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina, which are now referred to as the Axis of Intractable Transmission. It is reported that the circulating Variant Polio Virus2 (cVPV2) strain transmission continues, and in 2022 alone, Nigeria reported 168 cases.

The NPHCDA indicates continuous virus transmission due to low routine immunisation and refusal of vaccines during polio campaigns. This is even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Nigeria still has over 2.1 million zero-dose children who are yet to receive any form of vaccination.

We recognise and commend the efforts of the federal government and developmental partners in the renewed onslaught against poliomyelitis.

Early this year, on January 18, 2024, Rotary International donated a $14 million grant to the federal government to support polio surveillance activities and halt the spread of all forms of poliovirus nationwide.

In the view of experts and stakeholders, the milestone is a clarion call to urgently rededicate resources to stopping the transmission of all types of polioviruses, strengthening routine immunisation to sustain the gains achieved--especially in high-risk areas and traditional polio sanctuaries--and maintaining high-quality surveillance.

In our opinion, polio eradication is a road well-travelled in the country, and concerted efforts and renewed commitments are needed to ensure improved vaccination and maternal and child health in communities.

We know that the role of religious and traditional leaders cannot be overemphasised. They have been instrumental in raising awareness and mobilising for vaccination, including the eradication of the Wild Polio Virus and other health interactions in the country.

Hence, in the words of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the nation must focus on breaking down barriers to care, ensuring equitable access to services, and building trust between healthcare providers and the communities they serve so that the collective efforts can create an environment where every Nigerian child is immunised and every Nigerian mother receives the care she deserves.

Even more importantly, the government must urgently tackle the factors that create an enabling environment for the virus to thrive. Among these, in our view, is the poor hygiene that the most vulnerable groups are exposed to.

What is required at this time is the intensification of public enlightenment campaigns designed to break down barriers of ignorance and negative perceptions of what vaccination is intended to achieve. These have continued to pose a challenge which has remained the bane of efforts to vaccinate those who need it most.

The task of eradicating this new variant cannot be underestimated, as it calls for a concerted effort by the government at all levels, development partners, and, indeed, all stakeholders, including community leaders and the people themselves.

We dare to stress that Polio is a debilitating disease which is, in any case, preventable through vaccination. All that is needed is the awareness, the collaboration by all, to drive the message home and the resources to facilitate the preventive measures.