Kenya: New Twist As Censure Motion Filed Against President Ruto

Nairobi — A new twist emerged Tuesday when Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo filed a censure motion against President William Ruto, surprising many who were anticipating an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Maanzo's motion, citing various alleged breaches by the president, was filed amid heavy police deployment around Parliament and the city in preparation for the expected impeachment motion.

The censure motion accuses Ruto of failing to protect Kenyans, highlighting insecurity in several regions and the killings of dozens during the GenZ youth demonstrations in June, which were protests against a controversial Finance Bill.

Kenyans had been prepared for an impeachment motion against Gachagua who is accused of constitutional breaches, corruption and incitement among other serious charges.

The Makueni Senator also called for the censure of the President for implementing various radical policies in the education and health sectors without adequate public participation.

"President William Ruto has marginalized sections of Kenyans and continues to heighten tensions among different sectors due to a lack of public participation," Maanzo stated.

The second-term lawmaker emphasized concerns regarding the Social Health Insurance Fund, the University Funding Formula, and the negotiations related to leasing the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He also criticized the President's decision to decline to sign the Division of Revenue Bill 2024, which would have facilitated the disbursement of Sh 400 billion to the counties.

President Ruto returned the revenue-sharing Bill to the House, citing reservations following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

"The reduced allocations to counties and delayed disbursements have caused untold suffering for Kenyans," Maanzo remarked.

While several lawmakers claimed since last that they will file the motion, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has confirmed that he is the one set to file it.

Gachagua has been holding roadside public rallies and media interviews since last week, dismissing the charges and claiming that the planned impeachment is merely a witch hunt after an apparent fallout with the head of state.