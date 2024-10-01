Kenya: Gachagua's Impeachment Kicks Off With Motion Backed By 291 MPs

NAIROBI — An impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been formally tabled in Parliament, marking the beginning of the process.

The motion, brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses the DP of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, incitement, among others.

Mutuse read out the names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a move Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed met the constitutional threshold.

"I want to make it clear to this House and to Kenyans that I have no malice, no ill-will, no personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty," Mutuse stated while presenting the explosive motion.