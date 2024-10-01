Nigeria: I'm Ready to Swear With Quran I Didn't Steal As Governor - El-Rufai

Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said he joined politics solely to serve the people, not to seek money or steal public funds.

He stated during a Hausa program aired on Freedom Radio station in Kaduna on Tuesday morning.

El-Rufai emphasized that he was content with what he had even before becoming governor.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted his administration for misappropriating over N423 billion during his eight-year tenure.

The former governor and his allies have denied these allegations, claiming they are being witch-hunted by the Assembly and the state government.

El-Rufai further stated that he is prepared to swear on the Quran whenever former state governors and current leaders do the same to affirm they never misappropriated public funds.

He said, "I was quiet to see how things would turn out, but for me, I always ask God to help me in whatever I do in life because, as a human being, I always try not to do anything wrong or betray the people's trust.

"I always say that whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders decide to take an oath swearing with the Quran that they never took people's money, I'm also ready to swear. This is because I know that I didn't go into public service to steal or take people's money. I joined politics only to serve the people of Kaduna State; I didn't come to look for money, because I give glory to God that I'm content with what I had even before becoming governor. Yet, we were accused of misappropriation of funds during our tenure without being given a specific area where the money went missing or who took it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Yet they are going after my allies by inviting them to the ICPC and EFCC with the intention of tarnishing their names. As for me, I had already prayed two Raka'at on Friday night, leaving everything to God, seeking His judgment. This is why I'm not saying much about the issue.

"But it's surprising and painful what is happening; such is life. What I would like to say here is that whatever evil plans, witch-hunts, and lies against us should continue because we have reported the issue to God, and God willing, we will get justice from Him.

"If you report something to God, you must desist from making comments. Although I have ordered my lawyers to sue in court against attempts to tarnish my name, that will continue. But presently, I'm doing fine by going about my normal activities such as reading and writing.

"You can still continue working for the people even after government, and that is what we are doing right now. We are still working alongside those who cherish serving the people, not those who enter politics or governance to siphon public funds to add to their wealth. That is not our intention. God knows that, and the people with positive minds know that too. May God bring development to our people," he said.

He added that after his studies, he will return to politics by 2027 because there is no retirement in politics as there is in government work, stating, "We will return and continue with politics, God willing."