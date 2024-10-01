Nigeria: National Protest - Protect the Right to Peaceful Assembly, NHRC Tells FG

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has appealed to the federal government to ensure that it provides and protects the right to peaceful assembly and association for the second round of protests planned for October 1st 2024.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, made this appeal in a press conference organised to address Nigerians on issues concerning the right ahead of the planned protest.

He said protests are legitimate means of voicing dissatisfaction and participating in shaping citizen-centred governance and development outcomes.

While stating that the State has obligations to facilitate peaceful assemblies, which he said includes ensuring safety, providing necessary infrastructure, and taking measures to prevent disruptions from counter-demonstrators or hostile force, Ojukwu called for the protection of journalists and media personnel from harassment, adding that they should be allowed to carry out their duties as the fourth arm of the government and as enshrined in the constitution.

He warned that if there should be any arrest or detentions by state agencies, it should be carried out by the law and not because they merely want to deal with people.

The human rights boss called on the protesters to exercise their right to peaceful protest within the ambit of the law, be very civil, and respect the rights of others.

He urged them to avoid violence, destruction of property, and harmful behaviour detrimental to nation-building.

He further revealed that his Commission will monitor protests across Nigeria and ensure that state and non-state actors violating the right to protest and other associated human rights are held accountable.