Abuja — Nigerian police on Tuesday fired teargas at hundreds of protesters participating in the #FearlessInOctober demonstration against poverty, hardship, and bad governance in Abuja.

The crackdown, which occurred in the Jabi and Utako areas of the Federal Capital Territory, forced residents to flee and protesters to scamper for safety.

Tuesday's protests were part of a nationwide movement demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, and poor leadership.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "We are hungry" and "Enough is Enough - Revolution Now."

The protests come as Nigerians grapple with skyrocketing food prices, fuel costs, and widespread poverty. A bag of rice now costs around N100,000, while fuel prices have surpassed N1,000.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing protesters injured during the police crackdown, but organizers have not released an official casualty count.

Before they were dispersed, one of the protesters, was heard saying: "The Nigerian government seeks to repress, suppress, and oppress the Nigerian people to the point where they become too afraid to express their fundamental rights.

"However, today, we are showing the government through our actions here that our voices can never be silenced. The government should not expect us to remain quiet in the face of our poverty, suffering, insecurity, and poor leadership in every sector. A bag of rice costs about N100,000, and we are buying fuel for over N1,000. And you say that is not enough? No."

The #FearlessInOctober protests, which began on Tuesday morning, drew Nigerians from various walks of life.

The demonstrations aimed to pressure the government to address the country's economic woes and ensure better living conditions.