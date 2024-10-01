Liberian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Madam Leymah Gbowee has set sight on the Presidency, arguing that being in government before is not a yardstick for measuring someone's success towards the growth and development of a country.

In an interview on Monday, September 30, 2024, on state Radio ELBC, Madam Gbowee said that Liberia missed the opportunity to have a really good leader because it looked for people who had served in government before.

Gbowee stated that she doesn't feel that anyone who has become President of Liberia is more competent than her or loves Liberia than her.

Furthermore, Madam Gbowee ruled out suggestions that she could contest for a legislative seat in Bong County, saying if she seeks any elected job in Liberia, it would be the presidency.

" No, no, no, I can't be [a] senator of Bong County. If I decide to go for any office in Liberia or this country, it will be the Presidency," said Gbowee.

"I will contest for the presidency. It will never be [a] senatorial seat; it will definitely be the Liberian Presidency," she continued.

Madam Gbowee noted that the issue that angers her about Liberians is that they always have an opinion that those seeking the presidency should start from somewhere before contesting for the Liberian Presidency.

She considers this opinion wrong because Liberians have seen the beautiful work of those with a history in government before becoming president.

She argued that Ukraine's current President was a comedian, but he has taken his country to a better achievement despite the challenges.

"The point is the President, being in a government before is not a yard stake to measure someone's success and the growth and development of the nation," Gbowee argued.

"This has allowed Liberians to miss the opportunity of [a] real good leader. I can continue to set examples of people who didn't work or serve in government worldwide but take their country to a greater height of development and prosperity," she noted.