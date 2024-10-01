Liberia: LACC to Investigate U.S.$15m Off-Budget Spending

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) disclosed a plan to investigate alleged off-budget spending by the Government of Liberia, amounting to US$15 million.

LACC Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe says the Commission takes these allegations seriously, as they touch on matters that are core to its institutional objectives.

She notes that if confirmed, off-budget expenditures can undermine public trust in governance, weaken fiscal discipline, and pose risks to the country's financial integrity.

"We wish to assure the public that the LACC has commenced a preliminary review of the allegations. This will be followed by a comprehensive investigation to determine the accuracy of the claims, establish accountability, and ensure that proper legal procedures are followed." Cllr. Zoe reveals.

She says the LACC is committed to conducting this investigation with utmost transparency and independence and will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and other oversight institutions, to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry.

Speaking to reporters at her office on Monday, September 30, 2024,, the anti-graft boss reminded reporters that the LACC is charged with safeguarding public resources and assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

She says if evidence of wrongdoing is found, they will take necessary legal actions, including recommending sanctions, prosecutions, and other corrective measures.

"We urge the public, media, and all stakeholders to allow the investigation to proceed without undue speculation or assumptions. Let us collectively uphold the principles of due process, ensuring that all findings are based on verifiable facts and evidence."

She notes that the LACC remains steadfast in its mission to combat corruption in all forms, vowing that any allegations of financial mismanagement will be met with the full force of the law as part of broader efforts to promote accountability and safeguard public funds.

A report of off-budget spending followed an alarmed investigation by the 55th Legislature over the alteration of the 2024 National Budget, which a Civil Society group, Civil Society Budget Platform, recently described as a criminal and complete breach of public trust.

The legislature found two of its clerks liable for the budget alteration.

"If legislators have altered the approved budget to serve individual or partisan interests, this constitutes a criminal act of corruption with far-reaching implications for Liberia's governance and development", the Civil Society Budget Platform said.

Harold Aidoo, national convener of the CSOs budget platform and executive director of Integrity Watch Liberia, notes that the Budget Platform is saddened by recent allegations of budget tampering at the 55th Legislature involving the fiscal year 2024 national budget.

These allegations, "if proven true, represent a serious breach of public trust and a direct attack on the principles of fiscal transparency, accountability, and democratic governance in Liberia." Mr. Aidoo noted.

He discloses that allegations of budget tampering within the Legislature--a body charged with the sacred duty of representing the people and ensuring transparent governance--pose a severe threat to the integrity of Liberia's democratic institutions.

He adds that if legislators have indeed altered the approved budget to serve individual or partisan interests, this constitutes a criminal act of corruption with far-reaching implications for Liberia's governance and development.

According to him, budget tampering is a serious offense that distorts national priorities, disrupts the equitable distribution of resources, and undermines public confidence in government institutions.

Mr. Aidoo continued that when the very custodians of public trust engage in budget manipulation, it creates an environment of impunity, encouraging further acts of corruption and weakening Liberia's economic foundation, he decries.

He said such actions could significantly affect the country's ability to attract and retain international support, vital for economic recovery and growth.

The CSO Budget Platform asserts that the Legislature, being at the center of these allegations, cannot credibly investigate itself.

He notes that any attempt by the Legislature to handle this matter internally would only fuel public skepticism and further erode confidence in Liberia's governance systems.

"To ensure an impartial and thorough investigation, we call upon the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to take charge immediately," the Integrity Watch Liberia director recommended.