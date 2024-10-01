Liberia: Starz University Launches Cyber Security Program

Starz University, one of Liberia's premier higher learning institutions licensed by the National Commission on Higher Education, launches its newest Bachelor of Science degree program in cyber security, beginning in 2025.

The launch, which took place at Starz University's main campus in Sinkor sub of Monrovia at the weekend, brought together key educational stakeholders, including authorities of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), among others.

Giving an overview and executive summary of the launch, the Founder and Board Chair of Starz University, Ambassador Latim Da-Thong, stressed that the University is committed to addressing the cybersecurity skills gap by proposing the integration of a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Cybersecurity Degree program.

He said the initiative seeks to build a highly trained workforce to mitigate cyber risks, strengthen digital resilience, and respond to increasing threats facing the public and private sectors here.

"As Liberia continues to evolve in the digital age, the need for robust and proactive cybersecurity measures has become increasingly critical," Amb. Da-Thong noted that cyber threats are growing in scale and complexity, posing significant risks to businesses, governments, financial institutions, and individuals.

He added that the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been greater, from protecting sensitive data to securing national digital infrastructure.

Ambassador Da-Thong, former Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Education, indicated that the proposed cybersecurity degree program will focus on delivering a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical experience.

He named Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities, Network Security, Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, Digital Forensics, Data Protection and Privacy, Compliance, and Cyber Law as key areas of study.

He also said the program's goals aim to develop skilled cybersecurity professionals, strengthen national cybersecurity infrastructure, enhance public safety and national security, promote economic growth through cyber defense, and encourage innovation and research.

He furthered that the proposed BSc in Cybersecurity program will be designed for high school graduates, IT professionals, and government and private sector employees.

He noted that Liberia is not immune to cyber threats, adding that the country's growing reliance on digital systems highlights the urgent need to fortify cybersecurity defenses.

"However, there is a significant gap in the availability of skilled cybersecurity professionals within the country. This gap poses a severe risk to Liberia's economic growth, governance, and the protection of sensitive information.

As a leading institution of higher learning, Starz University is positioned to address this gap by launching a dedicated Cyber Security degree program," Ambassador said.

He also stated that the proposed Cyber Security degree program will focus on education and training, workforce development, research and innovation, community engagement, as its strategic importance highlights national security, economic stability and global competitiveness.

This initiative has been heavily embraced by national stakeholders who attended the ceremony. They described it as timely and helpful in addressing cyber risks encountered daily at various professional institutions.

"Cyber threat is alarming, and we as a country are way behind. We came here today to express our commitment and support for this endeavor," the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Mr. Gregory O. W. Coleman, remarked.

IG Coleman also stressed the need to sign a memorandum of understanding with Starz University for the advancement of administrators and officers of the police.

"As this program rolls out, we can have the entire staff here working with you at the national level to gain some shares of the experiences because if there were any cyber-attack today, we have absolutely no control".