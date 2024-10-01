Liberia: Rep. Tole Donates Ambulance to Soniwene Clinic

Monrovia — Montserrado County District#8 Representative of the 55th Legislature donates an ambulance to the Soniwene Clinic in Monrovia.

Speaking over the weekend at the Clinic during the official presentation of the ambulance, Representative Prince Tole said it will be used for medical operations in the district at large.

He says the ambulance donation is part of his manifestos highlighted during the 2023 election.

He reiterates that the ambulance to Soniwene Clinic is meant to save lives of citizens across District#8, including adjacent districts in Montserrado County.

The Legislator underscores that, in the context of politics, discrimination in services is not allowed; rather, it should be used to better the lives of all citizens across the district.

He calls on district residents to be patient because more donations are underway for 2025, adding that this is just the beginning of what is in the pipeline for the Soniwene Clinic.

Rep. Tole discloses that the district development council will be introduced shortly to promote developmental initiatives across the district and assures clinic authorities that his office will regularly fuel the ambulance.

He gave the amount of LD$60,000 to marketers in the Soniwene community as part of his women's empowerment.

In response, the Mental Health Supervisor for the Central Monrovia Health District, Ibnyasin Duoko, says the donation from Rep. Tole should be emulated by other lawmakers, as it directly supports President Joseph N. Boakai's developmental agenda.

Mr. Duoko notes that it's the first time the Soniwene Clinic has received such a donation from an individual, so it is hardly welcoming, but he warns that it should be used for the intended purpose.

He underscores that saving the lives of citizens is essential, so residents should not be left in a situation where they have to beg for fuel all the time to address emergencies.

He calls on everyone to work with Representative Prince Tole to have a safe environment in the district.

The Officer-In-Charge of the Soniwene Medical Facility, Irene Sherman, says the donation by the District#8 Lawmaker puts smiles on the faces of residents and citizens across Montserado.

She urges citizens to change their mindsets about development, stressing that citizens should always communicate with the Soniwene Medical Center whenever they have an illness.

Madam Sherman also emphasizes maintenance for the ambulance, revealing that it was in discussion with the County Health Office, but Representative Tole took the initiative to provide maintenance.