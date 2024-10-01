Liberia: Gongloe Congratulates ULAA

Monrovia — Liberian Human Rights Lawyer and former Presidential Candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe says the Union of Liberian Association in the Americas (ULAA) is a strategic pillow that continues to play an integral part in the country's democratic transformation.

He congratulates ULAA on the celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the NEW DAWN over the weekend, Cllr. Gongloe described ULAA as a strategic pillow for Liberia's democratic transformation, adding that its role in restoring democratic values and principles will not go unnoticed.

"I want to congratulate ULAA for the celebration of their 50th anniversary. ULAA has played and continues to play a critical role in the democratic transformation of Liberia as far back as 1974, when we had the active participation of MOJA and PAL in the political landscape of Liberia, advocating for rights, justice, and political participation. They continue to influence conversation surrounding democratic transformation and corruption mitigation." He notes.

The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas is a collective platform for Liberians and their diverse organizations across the Americas. Established on July 4, 1974, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the United States, ULAA operates as a voluntary, nonprofit, and non-governmental entity.

Providing brief historical information and explaining the importance of ULLA, Cllr. Gongloe explains that ULLA was founded in 1974 when ideological groups like the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) and the Progressive Alliance of Liberia (PAL) came into existence.

He recalls that during that era, ULAA played a paramount role in setting the trajectory for Liberia's transformation because it was and continues to be engaged in dialogues that shattered the country's democratic space.

The political leader of the Liberian People's Party notes that UALA has always discussed the democratic transformation of Liberia, adding that even though Liberia's democratic space is not perfect, thank God that today, the West African nation holds regular elections.

"ULAA is built on working for a better Liberia, especially in dealing with the issues that continue to take our country backward, such as corruption. One thing we are not divided on is whether Liberia should be developed. But we should understand that that can only happen when we have leaders who are not corrupt and ready to set a precedent--those who see public service as a place to serve and not to steal. So, finally, I once again congratulate them and wish them more opportunities", he says.