Liberia: PUL Inducts Officers On Tuesday Amid Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

The Interim Committee of the Press Union of Liberia today concluded two days of activities to commemorate the Union's 60th anniversary.

On Monday, an all-day musical festival was held at the Union's headquarters on Clay Street to celebrate the resilience of the founding fathers and reflect on the monumental milestone in the organization's history.

As part of the festivities, the newly elected officers of the Union will be inducted on Tuesday, October 1, at the Bella Casa Hotel on 3rd Street in Sinkor, Monrovia. Veteran Journalist, Former PUL President, and Publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper Kenneth Y. Best will induct the officers, while the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, will deliver the keynote speech.

The new Union leaders, Julius Kanubah, President; Beatrice Sieh, Vice President; Akoi Baysah, Secretary-General; and Julius Konton, Assistant Secretary-General, will be inducted. They will serve for the next three years.

They were elected on 21 September 2024 at the Effort Baptist Church School in Paynesville in a rerun election mandated by the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The rerun election followed the annulment of the November 19, 2022, disputed Union elections in Gbarnga.

The Interim Committee invites government officials, diplomats, development partners, civil society actors, students and religious leaders to witness the official celebration of the Union's diamond jubilee and the induction of officers-elect, beginning at 6:00 pm prompt.