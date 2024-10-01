Liberia: How Fire and Flood Ravage Ganta

Ganta City — Over eight hundred households in the Gelnyelu community, Ganta, Nimba County, have been left homeless due to a fire outbreak and flood that swept their homes over the weekend.

The victims narrate that the flood resulted from heavy downpours overflowing the St. John River, forcing them out of their homes.

Two distressed residents, Emmanuel Johnson and John Freeman, narrate that they were asleep alongside their children when the water entered their homes.

A mother of ten children, Mary Suah recalls that since she moved into the community in 2019, this was her first experience seeing the St. John River overflow its banks.

The NEW DAWN's Nimba correspondent, who visited the community, observed that several households have been forced out of their homes and need food and other essentials, while their children have stopped going to school because their school materials were destroyed in the incident.

Since Friday night, the number of flood victims has increased from six hundred to over eight hundred.

At the same time, a fire on the same Friday, September 17, 2024, razed more than five business centers.

Eyewitnesses reveal that the fire occurred because a huge quantity of gas was stored in a warehouse of Victim Aaron Henry, aka "Man Suffer." Henry operates a chain of businesses, including a gas station, hotel, and entertainment center, which were destroyed in the fire.

Several stores and shops, including other business facilities, were destroyed, while schools and marketers in the LPMC Community, Ganta, were forced to leave.