Nigeria: October 1 Protests Erupt in Abuja, Lagos Over Economic Hardship

Protests against the worsening economic conditions in Nigeria have erupted in Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday morning.

The demonstrators gathered under the Ikeja Bridge in Lagos for the 'National Day of Survival' protest, expressing their frustrations with the current economic situation.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, led the demonstration in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub. The protest was organised by various civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of the #EndBadGovernance Movement, which has previously held similar protests.

The organisers of the march stated that the protest aims to address several pressing issues, including the recent hike in fuel prices, skyrocketing food costs, and the overall impact of inflation on the livelihoods of average Nigerians.

The demonstration coincided with Nigeria's 64th Independence Day anniversary, serving as a follow-up to the August 1-10 nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests, which escalated into violence in some northern states.

In Abuja, protesters also took to the streets, voicing similar concerns over the state of the economy. However, security operatives were deployed in strategic locations, mounting roadblocks on roads leading to Eagle Square, the site of Independence Day celebrations in the FCT. This created challenges for commuters and journalists trying to access the area.

The protests highlighted the growing dissatisfaction with the economic policies and conditions in the country under President Bola Tinubu administration, and tensions continue to rise as citizens demand urgent government action to alleviate their hardships.

