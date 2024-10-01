Nigeria@64 - Protests, a Desperate Cry for Help - Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has described the planned nationwide protests by Nigerian youths as a desperate cry for help demanding the attention of those in power.

The Senator said this in an Independence Day document titled: "A Nation on the Verge of Redefinition," in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said, "As we grapple with economic hardship, protests have become our powerful tool to express frustration. Our voices are growing louder, demanding attention from those in power. The protests are a cry for help, a call to action, and a demand for change.

"As I reflect on Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary, I realise that our nation is poised at the threshold of profound transformation.

"The current socio-political landscape is marked by escalating costs of living, looming protests, and electoral processes hijacked by vested interests. These challenges have become catalysts for a far-reaching sociopolitical evolution.

"We are struggling to make ends meet as inflation and stagnant wages erode our purchasing power. The economic struggles have reached a boiling point, with devastating consequences on our standard of living.

"The prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed, making it difficult for average Nigerians to afford necessities."

The federal lawmaker also lamented what she described as the hijack of the electoral process by forces which noted posed a threat to the very essence of democracy.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, "Our electoral system has been marred by corruption and manipulation. This undermines democracy, leaving us feeling disenfranchised and disillusioned. The hijacking of electoral processes threatens the very foundations of our democracy.

"As we navigate these challenges, a sociopolitical evolution unfolds. We demand greater accountability, transparency, and inclusivity. We are seeking a new Nigeria, built on the principles of justice, equality, and fairness.

"As we celebrate our 64th anniversary, we stand at a crossroads. Will we continue down stagnation's path or seize this moment to redefine our future? The choice is clear: we must evolve."