Nigeria: #fearlessinoctober - We Can't Be Silenced, Says Abuja Protester

Protests against the worsening economic conditions in Nigeria have erupted in Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday morning.

A protester in Abuja has vowed not to be silenced despite the hardships, hunger, and economic challenges facing the country.

He made this statement on Tuesday after the Nigerian police fired teargas to disperse protesters.

According to the protester: "The Nigerian government seeks to repress, suppress, and oppress the Nigerian people to the point where they become too afraid to express their fundamental rights.

"However, today, we are showing the government through our actions that our voices can never be silenced. The government should not expect us to remain quiet in the face of poverty, suffering, insecurity, and poor leadership across all sectors.

"A bag of rice costs nearly N100,000, and we are paying over N1,000 for fuel. And you say that's not enough? No."

The #FearlessInOctober protests, which began on Tuesday morning, attracted Nigerians from various walks of life. The demonstrations aim to pressure the government to address the country's economic challenges and ensure better living conditions for all citizens.