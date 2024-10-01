Liberia: Rep. Chiwolo Alarms Over Proliferation of Drugs, Craves Govt to Act Decisively

Lofa County Electoral District #5 Representative Augustine Chiwolo has elevated the call for the Government of Liberia (GoL) to support all efforts of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to decisively tackle the proliferation of illicit drugs in the country.

Rep. Chiwolo said the high-speed proliferation of illicit drugs in the country poses a dangerous signal to the future of the country.

The Lofa County lawmaker's comment was contained in a speech he delivered Sunday, September 29, 2024 at the 4th graduation convocation of Destiny Cooper Multilateral School of Excellence (DCMSOE) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to him, government needs to urgently give full support; both financial and logistical, to the LDEA to enhance its fight against drugs.

"Let me warm you that there are dangerous signs ahead of you and you have to choose. The increase prevalence of illicit drugs has the propensity of destroying our country, and that's why declaring illicit drugs as a States of Emergency in Liberia is the first good step. But on top of this, the government needs to urgently give full support, both financial and logistical supports to the Liberia Drug Enforcement if we are to fight drugs with sincerity," said Rep. Chiwolo.

At the same time, the Lofa County lawmaker, who spoke on the topic: "The Importance of Education," recommended that the government works through the Ministry of Education to reintroduce the teaching of Civic in the Liberia school system.

This, according to him, will help the current generation and generation to come to be knowledgeable about the country's history, culture and heritage.

"The heritage and culture of Liberia need to be valued and thought much attention have been placed on Western Culture learning (CIVIC) than Liberian CIVIC."

Speaking further, Rep. Chiwolo commended the government for upholding the past policy of previous administrations by ensuring that there is no graduation unless results of WASSCE are released.

And with 33 of 40 students successfully passing the sub-regional test, he lauded the administration of the institution (Destiny Cooper) for supporting one of the key pillars of the government's developmental agenda (education).

Outlining the importance of education, he also extolled the graduates for braving the storm in achieving what he described as a significant milestone in their educational sojourn.

"Congratulations to the graduates, and I am very pleased to appreciate the proprietor for helping to fulfill aspect of the Rescue's Agenda (ARREST). Many thanks also to the faculty, staffs, parents, supporters, government and our creator (God). "Today is more than just a ceremony; it's a milestone. It marks the conclusion of years of hard work, late-night study, and the unwavering determination that brought us to this moment. Today, we stand on the threshold of a future waiting to be shaped by our dreams and ambitions."

"Education is the cornerstone of personal and societal growth; it plays a crucial role in shaping our' futures. It equips us with knowledge, skills, and values that are necessary to navigate life's challenges."

"Education promotes social equality by offering opportunities for upward mobility, bridging gaps across economic and social boundaries. Moreover, it empowers individuals to contribute to society's progress; education remains a powerful tool for personal development and global advancement, making it essential for every individual's success and well-being."

And in an effort to promote enrollment thereby discouraging huge number of high school dropouts, Rep. Chiwolo wants government institute evening or night school program to give opportunity to over-age students.

In addition to this, he also called on government's authorities to prioritize the issue of technical vocational education at public high schools.

"This is about time that the government institute evening or night school program to give opportunity to many of our dropped-out adults and parents to complete their high schools' studies and grant them opportunity for vocational and tertiary education. I am also using this medium to recommend to government to elevate at least one government high school in each county to have extension of technical vocational education program."