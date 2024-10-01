Liberia Establishes New Diplomatic Relations With Five Countries

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has established diplomatic relations with five new Countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti held discussions and signed on behalf of the Liberian Government on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Out of the five new relationships, three were signed with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and Croatia.

Minister Nyanti urged her counterparts to continue to partner for peace and security in the global community.

The Liberian Foreign Minister and her Counterparts exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as closer coordination based on mutual respect and appreciation for the international rules-based order.

All countries declared support for Liberia's non-permanent seat bid at the UN Security Council for 2026-2027.

The agreements with El Salvador and Bolivia will be signed at a later date. Brief historical backgrounds on the five countries Liberia established new diplomatic friendship with:

Bahrain, officially the Kingdom of Bahrain, is an Island Country in West Asia. It is situated on the Persian Gulf, and comprises a small archipelago made up of 50 natural islands and an additional 33 artificial islands, centered on Bahrain Island which makes up around 83 percent of the country's landmass.

Bahrain is situated between Qatar and the northeastern coast of Saudi Arabia to which it is connected by the King Fahd Causeway. population of Bahrain is 1,501,635 as of May 14, 2023, based on elaborations of the United Nations data, of whom 712,362 are Bahraini nationals.

Uzbekistan, a lower-middle income economy, has successfully reduced its poverty rate - the share of the population living below the poverty line - to 5 percent by 2022 at the lower-middle income poverty line ($3.65 per person per day in 2017.

Natural resources and energy. Minerals and mining are important economic sectors. Gold and cotton are major foreign exchange earners, unofficially estimated at 20% of total exports. Uzbekistan is the world's seventh-largest gold producer, mining about 80 tons per year, and holds the fourth-largest reserves in the world.

Croatia is among the countries that Liberia just signed a diplomatic relationship with.

Croatia is a parliamentary republic with a prime minister who is the head of government and a president who is the head of state. The government structure is based on separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers. The Parliament holds legislative power and also controls the executive. Its members are elected for 4 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Trade and economy

Croatia's GDP per capita of €28 700 ranks below the EU average (€37 600). It accounts for 0.4% of the EU's total GDP.

El Salvador is the smallest and most densely populated country in Central America. It is known as the "Land of Volcanoes" due to its impressive number of volcanoes. They adopted the U.S. dollar as their official currency in 2001. Pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran dish, are a significant part of the country's cuisine.

The United States desires to partner with El Salvador to promote democratic institutions, the rule of law, and inclusive economic development. The United States is home to 2.5 million people of Salvadoran descent, the third largest Hispanic population in the United States.