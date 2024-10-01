Liberia: Laymah Gbowee Calls for Unity in Liberian Politics, Advocates for Non-Permanent UNSC Seat

Paynesville — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Laymah Gbowee condemned the recurrent political behavior of Liberian leaders as "unpatriotic" during her appearance on the Super Morning Show on state broadcaster ELBC on Monday.

Madam Gbowee stressed the troubling pattern in Liberian politics where newly elected parties often target their predecessors, neglecting critical societal issues. "Every time a group wins an election, the immediate losers are subjected to humiliation, while pressing 'bread and butter' issues are ignored," she explained.

Reflecting on the transition of power from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to the Unity Party, Gbowee noted no significant collective achievements have been realized since the new government took over. She criticized the ongoing lack of focus on unity and common welfare among Liberia's diverse political and socio-economic groups. "Where is the spirit of convergence? Whether you're opposition, neutral, or ruling, when will we set aside differences and recognize that being Liberian is what truly matters?"

Gbowee urged the current government to foster collaboration and unity among national leaders, including past leaders, to focus on the broader vision for Liberia. She advocated for non-partisan support for the country's interests, emphasizing the importance of respect and inclusion in political processes.

In her comments on Liberia's quest for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, Gbowee urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to host a unifying dinner for key figures, including former Presidents George Weah and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "Invite all those whose support the government seeks for this special seat, and provide an update on the New York visit," she suggested. During this dinner, she advised President Boakai to extend apologies to any leaders who felt disrespected or slighted by past actions of the Unity Party administration.

"This is a prime opportunity for President Boakai to bring together influential leaders and advocate for Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UNSC in 2025," Gbowee said, expressing optimism about Liberia's chances. "Everyone has some influence to secure this spot, and I am very hopeful that Liberia can win."