Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Election Scandal - Mae Azango Challenges 'Illegal' Induction

Monrovia — Team Unity, a faction within the Press Union of Liberia led by renowned journalist Mae Azango, has called on the public, government officials, and members of the international community to abstain from participating in what they termed the "illegal induction" of Mr. Julius Kanubah and others as planned.

According to the team, the September 21, 2024, election, overseen by Mr. Peter Quaqua and claimed by Mr. Kanubah and his team, blatantly flouted legal and democratic norms, casting a long shadow over the integrity of the Union's electoral process.

"The election was marred by irregularities and strategic exclusions aimed at skewing the results. Notably, despite the withdrawal of several candidates prior to the election, their names were deceitfully kept on the ballots--a clear manipulation aimed at securing a white ballot victory for Mr. Quaqua's preferred candidates. Moreover, former Union executives and members who have ventured into politics were inexplicably purged from the voter rolls, while others who withdrew from the race or became government employees were kept on the ballot in a glaring display of double standards," indicated Team Unity in a press statement.

They reported that the mismanagement of the electoral process by Mr. Quaqua's interim leadership culminated in Julius Kanuba securing a mere 178 votes from over a thousand eligible members and claiming victory. "Such a result does not represent a mandate but rather a profound disconnect between Union leadership and its membership base, undermining the potential for genuine leadership and further fracturing our community," Team Unity stated.

The statement continued: "In light of these egregious actions, Team Unity urgently calls upon government officials, international partners, members of civil society, and fellow journalists to refrain from recognizing or participating in the impending inauguration. To do so would only legitimize a process that has so fundamentally betrayed the principles of fairness and transparency."

The Mae Azango-led group remains resolute in their commitment to challenge these injustices through all available means. "We are prepared to take significant, assertive actions to prevent this unlawful inauguration. Participating in or endorsing this ceremony poses a substantial risk and potentially validates procedural misconduct," they further stated.