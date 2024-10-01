Liberia: LRA Launches New Automated HR Performance Management System

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has launched a state-of-the-art Automated Performance Management System (APMS) aimed at improving staff performance, productivity, and efficiency in the organization.

The new system, which will take effect in 2025, is expected to significantly enhance the LRA's revenue collection as it strives to move from collecting millions to reaching billions. The new digital performance management system will foster and create a framework for planning, reviewing and evaluation of key performance indicators which will be tied to staff individual and collective performance through digital means.

Performing the official launch, LRA Commissioner General, James Dorbor Jallah, praised both the Human Resources Division (HRD) and Management Information System Division (MISD) for their outstanding work in producing the APMS that modernizes staff performance and effectiveness.

CG Jallah expressed the LRA's commitment to investing in technology and staff development to boost the LRA overall performance and revenue collection. "We need to raise billions, and to do so, we must address the leakages in our system. Technology can help us, and that's why we will invest adequately in the technology at the LRA," he said.

Commissioner Jallah emphasized the importance of developing the LRA's internal capabilities to avoid the exploitative costs often associated with external contracts on activities that can be done in-house. He encouraged staff and managers to be honest and objective in using the APMS to evaluate performance, stating that "objectivity and honesty should be the hallmark" of the evaluation process. This, he said, would form the basis for promotions and bonuses, providing a clear framework for career progression within the LRA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also mentioned ongoing reforms and acknowledged the support from partners like Swedish Development Agency (SIDA) and the Swedish Tax Agency, who have played a vital role in supporting this initiative.

Speaking earlier at the launch, Emmanuel Karto, Officer-In-Charge of the Performance Management Section, emphasized the significance of this development in the LRA's journey. He expressed optimism that the APMS platform would greatly improve performance management and planning.

"This is part of a broader HR reform to modernize staff management for enhanced productivity," Karto stated. "The system includes Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and aims to cultivate a more capable and professional workforce over the long term. It will enhance operational efficiency and align staff performance with the LRA's strategic goals, resulting in increased activities and more effective tax collection." Karto also praised the MISD for developing the system locally, highlighting the organization's move towards self-reliance.

In remarks the Assistant Commissioner for Management Information System Division, Kollie Zayzay stated, "Many of our platforms and processes are being digitized, and the APMS is just one of the many ongoing initiatives in the background."