Liberia: President Boakai's Selective War On Corruption

Nine months into his presidency, Joseph Boakai's administration is revealing troubling inconsistencies in its purported commitment to rooting out corruption. The President, who rode into office on a wave of promises to cut waste and combat abuse, appears to be selectively targeting his political adversaries while turning a blind eye to glaring instances of corruption within his own ranks.

The most flagrant example of this selective oversight involves the handling of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). Nearly four months ago, President Boakai suspended the Director General and two deputies of the LDEA amidst chaotic events at their headquarters, promising a swift investigation. Yet, to this day, the public awaits the findings of that investigation. This delay raises serious questions about the sincerity and effectiveness of Boakai's anti-corruption efforts.

Even more damning is the situation surrounding the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and its Acting Chairperson, Abdullah Kamara. An audit commissioned by President Boakai himself uncovered massive unaccountability and unjustified payments made to Kamara's Tamma Corporation and another company, 231 Data for the implementation of the Digital Transformation Project. Despite these findings, there has been no move to suspend Kamara, nor has there been a transparent investigation into these allegations.

This inaction stands in stark contrast to Boakai's quick suspension of the previous board of the LTA and the Governor of the Central Bank, J. Aloysius Tarlue, following a compliance audit that revealed several lapses. The message is clear: accountability measures in Boakai's Liberia are applied inconsistently and seemingly based on political convenience rather than justice.

Further complicating matters is the recent controversy involving the Minister of Commerce, Amin Modad, who is embroiled in a scandal over the purchase of a luxury vehicle purportedly costing over US$90,000. The Liberian Investigator observed that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in its press statement indicated it approved funds for "vehicles" -- not a single vehicle -- intended for trade-related activities, not personal use. The lack of clarity and accountability in this matter only adds to the growing perception that Boakai's administration is not genuinely committed to transparency.

President Boakai must understand that fighting corruption does not mean replacing one set of questionable officials with another or targeting only those on the opposing political spectrum. True anti-corruption measures must be sweeping, non-partisan, and transparent, applying equally to all, regardless of their political affiliations or ranks.

The President campaigned on a promise to uphold integrity and enforce the law rigorously. It is now incumbent upon him to live up to that promise by taking decisive actions against all forms of corruption in his administration. This includes releasing the investigative report on the suspended LDEA officials, suspending Abdullah Kamara and initiating a full-scale investigation into the LTA's dealings, and ensuring that the situation involving Minister Modad is resolved with complete transparency.

Failure to act decisively and impartially will not only undermine the credibility of his administration but also sabotage Liberia's fragile progress towards genuine governance reforms. The Liberian people deserve a leader who stands unequivocally against corruption, not one who uses it as a tool for political manipulation. It's time for President Boakai to demonstrate that his administration's commitment to anti-corruption extends beyond rhetoric to effective, unbiased action. Anything less is a disservice to the nation and its citizens.