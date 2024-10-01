Nigerians Gather to Mobilize Hope Amid Growing Burden of Childhood Cancers

Abuja — Hundreds gathered in Abuja, Nigeria for the 2024 Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk, raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer. Despite progress in cancer care, Nigerian children face high costs and delayed diagnoses, which the walk aims to address.

Titilayo Adewumi joined the walk with her 13-year-old son Shittu, diagnosed with leukemia at age 5. With support from the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, Shittu is now cancer-free.

Adewumi recounts the toll her son's cancer diagnosis took on her family.

"I had to stop working for like 4 - 5 years so I could concentrate on him," she said. "We went out of cash, we didn't have money, that is when the Okapi visited us ... I was so excited when the doctor told me that he was free of cancer, I felt like jumping into the roof and back I was so happy because it was not easy."

Among the walkers was Izuyor Tobi. He brought his daughter Hope, who battled neuroblastoma. Treatment costs nearly drained the family's finances until Okapi intervened. Today, Hope is healthy.

Tobi believes that spreading awareness about pediatric cancer will save lives.

"If not for Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, I don't think my daughter will be alive today... What I do is to create more awareness by telling people what Okapi Children Cancer Foundation has done for my daughter," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 80% of childhood cancers occur in low-income countries like Nigeria, where many cases go undiagnosed or are detected late.

Pediatric oncologist Ifeoma Ezeukwu from the Federal Medical Center explained barriers to care.

"Ignorance is also another barrier," she said. "I have come across so many people who will tell you, I never knew children could have cancer. ... Early detection is key to survival in childhood cancer unlike the adult cancers; children, the prognosis are better in them when they are seen early, once you capture cancer early, you know that cure is what is expected."

Kemi Adekanye founded the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation in 2017 and has been mobilizing community awareness and support. Funded by friends and family, the foundation has helped over 200 children access treatment, despite costs starting at $180.

Adekanye says they're focused on influencing government action for pediatric cancer.

"As of today, there's currently no supports being provided to children battling cancer, so we expect the government to intervene in terms of subsidizing treatment costs for children battling cancer, as well as equipping our hospitals more so people don't have to travel far and wide to access oncology centers," she said.

Health policy analyst Ejike Oji called for systemic reforms across Nigeria to ease the burden on families.

"The government should establish dedicated pediatric oncology wards across the country to provide grounds for training health care professionals to ensure their skills are good in diagnosing and treating childhood cancer," he said. "If you look at the cancer from diagnosis to treatment, it's a lot of money. Radiotherapy is one of the most expensive; most families cannot afford."

The large turnout at the 8th Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk -- 'Bridge The Gap' --showed the power of community mobilization.

Nigerians are advocating for better health care, early diagnosis and family support, ensuring no child faces cancer alone.