Nigeria: Archbishop of Lagos - 'The Best Gift for the 64th Anniversary of Independence Is to Improve the Living Conditions of Nigerians'

Abuja — "As we celebrate the 64th anniversary of our country's independence, one cannot help but wonder how much there is to celebrate, given the many hardships that Nigerians face today," said the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, in his message for Nigeria's Independence Day (October 1, 1960).

"Although we thank God that there is no full-scale war, Nigeria is plagued by insecurity and increasing crime, with daily incidents of kidnapping and banditry," underlines Archbishop Martins.

To the rampant insecurity are added the serious economic difficulties resulting from galloping inflation and the increasing tax burden that the government has imposed on itself to scope with foreign debt. Precisely today, October 1, civil society associations have called for the so-called "National Day for Survival" to demand a different economic policy that meets the needs of the population (see Fides, 27/9/2024).

"Hunger in the country has affected the quality of life of citizens and their human dignity. The difficulties resulting from the high price of gasoline and the exchange rate of the naira are aggravated by the various taxes imposed on citizens," said the Archbishop of Lagos.

For this reason, Bishop Martins explained: "The best gift the President can give Nigerians on the anniversary of independence is to find ways to reduce the price of gasoline and other products."

In particular, by promoting the expansion of Nigeria's oil refining capacity: the oil-exporting country imports refined petroleum products from abroad at a high price, especially after the devaluation of the national currency, the naira. "The President must intervene in the disputes over the Dangote refinery and the NNPCL (Nigeria's National Oil Company)," said Bishop Martins. The two companies blame each other for the rise in petrol prices, which is having a major impact on the lives of Nigerians. "People had high hopes for the start of production at the Dangote refineries and therefore cannot understand the obstacles that the NNPCL is putting in the way of Nigerians to alleviate their suffering," said the Archbishop.

"Now 64 years after independence, several parts of the country are still subjected to constant attacks by bandits and kidnappers while corruption continues unabated. This is totally unacceptable as it calls into question the noble principles on which our country was founded. We therefore call on our political leaders to rise to the challenge of building a strong and mature nation, free from corruption, nepotism, ethnicity and favoritism: a truly progressive country that we can all be proud of," concludes Archbishop Martins.