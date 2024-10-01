Ghana: Food Security Project for Asylum Seekers Launched in Bolgatanga

Bolgatanga — The United Nations, in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), has launched a joint project to enhance food security, nutrition and resilience for the vulnerable and asylum seekers in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The joint project is targeting at least 12,000 beneficiaries from the most food- insecured vulnerable host communities to improve upon their livelihoods.

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Mr Charles Abani, in his remarks at the launch here at the weekend said the project would address food insecurity and malnutrition, in addition to building the resilience of vulnerable asylum seekers by integrating livelihood strengthening, prevention and treatment of malnutrition.

The Government of France funded project, he added, would also integrate social and behaviour change interventions for the adoption of positive health and nutrition lifestyles.

He pointed out that the initiative was as a result of a collaboration among the UN, the Government of Ghana and the French Government, which teamed to provide expertise and resources for the implementation of the project.

"The partnership has been running for two years now, and it underscores the critical role we all play in addressing complex, interconnected challenges, such as food insecurity, malnutrition, and forced displacement," Mr Abani remarked.

Adding that, the "scary" effects of climate change in the northern part of the country, and said the issue of food insecurity amongst the rural folks in the north was attributed to the phenomenon.

The UN Resident Coordinator rallied all stakeholders to devise strategies to deal with the phenomenon of climate change, saying, "together, we are stronger and today's launch signifies our shared responsibility and commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable among us."

A Political Counsellor of the French Embassy, Ms Christine Battesti, commended the communities in the two regions which had hosted the refugees who fled the neighbouring countries following Jihadists' attacks.

She pledged that the French government would remain committed to assisting the asylum seekers with the needed support, adding it would endeavour to work hand-in-hand with other partners, including the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the refugees lead dignified lives in their communities.

Outcome Manager for the WFP, Gyamiha Abdul-Wahab, indicated that about 2,000 vulnerable people and asylum seekers in 16 selected communities in both Upper East and Upper West Regions were being supported to engage in farming activities to better their lots.

The Secretary to the Tarikom Refugee Centre in the Bawku West District, Seone Inusah, lauded the UN and the government for their continued support.

He said the implementation of the project was of grave aid to all asylum seekers in the northern part of Ghana, and asked other benevolent organisations to lend support to them since the numbers of refugees kept on galloping every now and then.